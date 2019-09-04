Kylie Shea ¡La bailarina de ballet más sensual!
Kylie Shea Lewallen, bailarina de ballet que a través de Instagram enamora a usuarios, no solo por su técnica demostrando talento sino también por su sensualidad
Kylie Shea... no sabemos cómo definirla: ¿bailarina? ¡Por supuesto!, ¿modelo? ¡perfecta!, ¿innovación en el ballet? ¡definitivamente.
A sus 33 años Kylie Shea se ha convertido en una estrella de Instagram que tiene mucho que aportarnos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“Be the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full.” @k.tolnoe 🌚🌙 🦢 • I read this quote last night and it really resonated with me. Sending extra love to you all around the world. Don’t give up. You are not alone. ♥️🕊💫 • 📸 From the first time I worked with @omarzrobles a few years ago in NYC • #KylieShea #balletdancer #artistlife
Primero, una excelente técnica de ballet que ha sabido combinar con otros géneros.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
March 2, 2019 • #Repost @kyliesheaxo | @PointeChronicles • Getting back in SHAPE shape 💪🏽💃🏽🦋 • If I said to you, “I am trying to get back in shape”, there is a good chance you’d tell me I’m insane and that I’m one of the fittest people you know. However, being “in shape” and being in “dance shape” are two completely different things. The truth is, there is nothing you can do to be in dance shape except dance. You can have the stamina to run a 26 mile soft sand marathon then play two football games and still not be able to get through a ballet class properly. Since leaving company life, it’s been a struggle to maintain the technique and level of dance I know I am capable of because I am not getting paid to train and rehearse all day everyday. The life of a freelancer has a unique set of struggles as it’s your job to stay in the best shape you can while hustling your ass off to actually get work. Last year, the months I spent rehearsing for the IASIP episode was the closest I’ve felt to being in proper dance shape in a very long time. Since then, an assortment of injuries have continued to slow me down both mentally and physically. I’ve spent this last month focusing solely on ballet training, back to the VERY basics, and it is realigning my mind, my body, and my soul. This small clip is from last night simply blending a few technical elements below and a bit of improv. I see all of my flaws, starting with the very first step, and all of the corrections I need to work on, but for me it was a start in the right direction to even be able to get through this sequence. Cheers to anyone else who is once again reharnessing their power from the inside out. I see you. I feel you. I love you. Keep dancing always 🐺🖤🦋 #KylieShea #PointeChronicles
Segundo, videos divertidos con su papá donde vemos su amor al baile y a la familia.
Tercero, sus habilidades de flexibilidad y puntas que nos inspiran a querer ser bailarinas.
Y cuarto pero no menos importante, increíbles sesiones de fotos donde no solo muestra su sensualidad sino también crea obras de arte que combinan la fotografía, la vida en la ciudad y la estética del cuerpo.
Kylie Shea es una bailarina profesional, modelo y actriz que se ha convertido en una influencer. "Pointe Chronicles", su proyecto donde muestra su talento en la danza, la han llevado a participar en videoclips como el de "Side To Side" de Ariana Grande.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios