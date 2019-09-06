Demi Lovato demuestra en una foto que ama su cuerpo
Demi Lovato demostró con solo una fotografía el amor que le tiene a su cuerpo, y se mostró al natural y con un gran mensaje habló sobre vencer su gran temor.
Demi Lovato demostró con solo una fotografía el amor que le tiene a su cuerpo, y se mostró al natural y con un gran mensaje habló sobre vencer su gran temor.
Demi Lovato encendió las redes sociales luego de publicar una fotografía en su Instagram en la que posa de espaldas en la que viste un bikini de animal print, la cantante dejó al descubierto su piel y sin miedo dejó ver al enemigo numero uno de las mujeres, la celulitis.
La cantante se olvidó completamente de los estereotipos de belleza y decidió publicar la fotografía completamente al natural, sin importar las críticas de las personas, Demi se mostró al natural como muestra de el amor que siente por su cuerpo.
En la publicación Lovato confesó que mostrar su cuerpo como realmente era es su mayor temor, sin embargo, también comentó que está arrepentida de haber editado fotos anteriores para no mostrar es parte de ella.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
"Este es mi mayor temor. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, es celulitis. Estoy literalmente tan cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos del bikini fueron editadas - y odio que haya hecho eso, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy su idea de lo bello que es, pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo", comenzó Lovato.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios