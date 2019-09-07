los40 mexico menu
    Sam Smith llega en tacones a la alfombra roja del Men Of The Year Awards

    Sam Smith sorprendió con su atuendo en la alfombra roja del evento Men Of The Year Awards organizado por GQ

    Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss / Getty Images

    Sam Smith sorprendió a todos al llevar tacones en la alfombra roja del GQ Men Of The Year Awards en Londres.

    Por primera vez en una alfombra roja, Sam Smith se atrevió a llevar un accesorio que siempre había querido usar pero que no encontraba el momento: unos tacones.

    A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Sam Smith publicó una fotografía donde compartió este momento con sus seguidores:

    Esta noche llevé tacones por primera vez a un espectáculo de premios. Acabo de llegar a casa después de una hermosa tarde y mientras caminaba hacia la puerta de mi casa me detuve y escuché mis tacones golpear el piso. ¡Y yo solo pensé '¡A la mierda sí'! Hubo un tiempo en el que pensé que nunca sería capaz de ser yo mismo frente a la industria ni a nadie. Se siente tan bien

    Estas botas marca GUCCI para él significan el inicio de una nueva etapa en su carrera con la que se siente más cómodo y para pruebas, el videoclip de su más reciente sencillo "How Do You Sleep?".

