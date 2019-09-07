Sam Smith llega en tacones a la alfombra roja del Men Of The Year Awards

Sam Smith sorprendió a todos al llevar tacones en la alfombra roja del GQ Men Of The Year Awards en Londres.

Por primera vez en una alfombra roja, Sam Smith se atrevió a llevar un accesorio que siempre había querido usar pero que no encontraba el momento: unos tacones.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Sam Smith publicó una fotografía donde compartió este momento con sus seguidores:

Estas botas marca GUCCI para él significan el inicio de una nueva etapa en su carrera con la que se siente más cómodo y para pruebas, el videoclip de su más reciente sencillo "How Do You Sleep?".