Sam Smith llega en tacones a la alfombra roja del Men Of The Year Awards
Sam Smith sorprendió con su atuendo en la alfombra roja del evento Men Of The Year Awards organizado por GQ
Sam Smith sorprendió a todos al llevar tacones en la alfombra roja del GQ Men Of The Year Awards en Londres.
Por primera vez en una alfombra roja, Sam Smith se atrevió a llevar un accesorio que siempre había querido usar pero que no encontraba el momento: unos tacones.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Sam Smith publicó una fotografía donde compartió este momento con sus seguidores:
Esta noche llevé tacones por primera vez a un espectáculo de premios. Acabo de llegar a casa después de una hermosa tarde y mientras caminaba hacia la puerta de mi casa me detuve y escuché mis tacones golpear el piso. ¡Y yo solo pensé '¡A la mierda sí'! Hubo un tiempo en el que pensé que nunca sería capaz de ser yo mismo frente a la industria ni a nadie. Se siente tan bienVer esta publicación en Instagram
Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show. I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘FUCK YES’!! There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels ⚡️✨💋
Estas botas marca GUCCI para él significan el inicio de una nueva etapa en su carrera con la que se siente más cómodo y para pruebas, el videoclip de su más reciente sencillo "How Do You Sleep?".
