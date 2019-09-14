Sam Smith ahora quiere que se refieran a él como "They/Them"; en español, como "ellos/ellas" pues se identifica como género no binario.

A través de sus redes sociales, el cantante publicó una foto donde dice "mis pronombres son "ellos/ellas". Sam Smith confesó que no es fácil explicar que es género no binario pero ahora se siente libre.

A lo que se refiere el cantante es que su identidad de género no está definida solo por una sino por dos que lo representan de una forma o de otra.

"Después de toda una vida de estar en guerra con mi género, he decidido abrazarme por lo que soy, por dentro y por fuera. Estoy muy emocionada y privilegiada de estar rodeada de personas que me apoyan en esta decisión, pero estoy muy nerviosa por anunciar esto porque me importa demasiado lo que la gente piensa, ¡pero a la mierda! Entiendo que habrá muchos errores y errores de género, pero todo lo que pido es que por favor intente. Espero que puedas verme como me veo ahora. Gracias", dijo Sam Smith en el comunicado.