Sam Smith declara su sexualidad como no binario en Instagram
Sam Smith se declara como género no binario y quiere que se refieran a él con los pronombres neutros "They" o "Them" por una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram
Sam Smith ahora quiere que se refieran a él como "They/Them"; en español, como "ellos/ellas" pues se identifica como género no binario.
A través de sus redes sociales, el cantante publicó una foto donde dice "mis pronombres son "ellos/ellas". Sam Smith confesó que no es fácil explicar que es género no binario pero ahora se siente libre.
A lo que se refiere el cantante es que su identidad de género no está definida solo por una sino por dos que lo representan de una forma o de otra.
"Después de toda una vida de estar en guerra con mi género, he decidido abrazarme por lo que soy, por dentro y por fuera. Estoy muy emocionada y privilegiada de estar rodeada de personas que me apoyan en esta decisión, pero estoy muy nerviosa por anunciar esto porque me importa demasiado lo que la gente piensa, ¡pero a la mierda! Entiendo que habrá muchos errores y errores de género, pero todo lo que pido es que por favor intente. Espero que puedas verme como me veo ahora. Gracias", dijo Sam Smith en el comunicado.
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x
