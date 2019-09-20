los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Sarah Kohan celebra a su bebé Noah, el hijo de Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández cumple 3 meses

    Sarah Kohan celebra a su bebé Noah su tercer cumple mes publicando una linda foto en redes sociales, la esposa de Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández está feliz por su maternidad

    Sarah Kohan celebra a su bebé Noah su tercer cumple mes publicando una linda foto en redes sociales, la esposa de Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández está feliz por su maternidad.

    La esposa del futbolista mexicano compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram una tierna foto de la celebración de los tres meses de vida de su pequeño hijo Noah.

    Con un pequeño pastelito y tres velitas se ve a Sarah sujetando a su bebé quien está sentadito sobre una mesa.

    La publicación viene acompañada de dos fotos similares con las que ha celebrado el primer y segundo mes del bebito.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    3 months old. It’s just so incredible how quickly they grow ❤️ Noahs 3 month birthday from a few days ago!! Swipe to see how much he has grown!!!!!!

    Una publicación compartida por Sarah Kohan (@sarahkohan) el

    Las fotografías generaron los más tiernos comentarios por parte de sus seguidores y está cerca de los 70 mil likes, y cómo no si el pequeño Noah es de lo más hermoso y adorable.

    TE RECOMIENDO

    foto

    Con estas fotos el bebé de "Chicharito" enamora las redes sociales

    VER MÁS

    Comentarios