Sarah Kohan celebra a su bebé Noah, el hijo de Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández cumple 3 meses
Sarah Kohan celebra a su bebé Noah su tercer cumple mes publicando una linda foto en redes sociales, la esposa de Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández está feliz por su maternidad.
La esposa del futbolista mexicano compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram una tierna foto de la celebración de los tres meses de vida de su pequeño hijo Noah.
Con un pequeño pastelito y tres velitas se ve a Sarah sujetando a su bebé quien está sentadito sobre una mesa.
La publicación viene acompañada de dos fotos similares con las que ha celebrado el primer y segundo mes del bebito.
Las fotografías generaron los más tiernos comentarios por parte de sus seguidores y está cerca de los 70 mil likes, y cómo no si el pequeño Noah es de lo más hermoso y adorable.
