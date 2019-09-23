Paris Hilton dedica mensaje a su abuelo Barron, quien murió el jueves
Paris Hilton dedica un emotivo mensaje en Instagram a su abuelo Barron Hilton. Aunque en vida él se sintiera "avergonzado" por el comportamiento de la socialite
El jueves 19 de septiembre muere en los Ángeles Barrón Hilton a los 91 años, abuelo de Paris Hilton. Falleció por causas naturales dicho en un comunicado de prensa.
Barron Hilton era hijo del empresario hotelero Conrad Hilton, presidente y CEO de Hilton Hoteles Corporation. La fortuna de Barron ascendía a 1.250 millones de dólares al momento de su muerte según esto la agencia Bloonberg.
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me.
Paris Hilton, le rindió homenaje a través de su Instagram describiéndolo como un ser brillante, guapo y amable.
Aunque en el 2006 el escritor Jerry Oppenheimer en un libro sobre la familia Hilton dio a conocer que el magnate estadounidense llego a sentirse avergonzado por el comportamiento de la socialite
So sad to have lost my grandfather but it makes me happy to know that he is in Heaven now with his soulmate. My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out. She was charismatic, fun, full of life, and had a heart of gold. They were high school sweethearts who married and had 8 children. They lived an amazing, loving and exciting life together. They were one of those rare couples that were meant to be. Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me. I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever..
