    Paris Hilton dedica mensaje a su abuelo Barron, quien murió el jueves

    Paris Hilton dedica un emotivo mensaje en Instagram a su abuelo Barron Hilton. Aunque en vida él se sintiera "avergonzado" por el comportamiento de la socialite

    El jueves 19 de septiembre muere en los Ángeles Barrón Hilton a los 91 años, abuelo de Paris Hilton. Falleció por causas naturales dicho en un comunicado de prensa.

    Barron Hilton era hijo del empresario hotelero Conrad Hilton, presidente y CEO de Hilton Hoteles Corporation. La fortuna de Barron ascendía a 1.250 millones de dólares al momento de su muerte según esto la agencia Bloonberg.

    Paris Hilton, le rindió homenaje a través de su Instagram describiéndolo como un ser brillante, guapo y amable.

    Aunque en el 2006 el escritor Jerry Oppenheimer en un libro sobre la familia Hilton dio a conocer que el magnate estadounidense llego a sentirse avergonzado por el comportamiento de la socialite

     

