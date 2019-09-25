Se photoshopea en fotos de Kendall Jenner
Kirby es el hombre que se photoshopea en fotos de Kendall Jenner y gracias a ello ha conseguido 1 millón de seguidores en Instragram convirtiéndose en un fenómeno viral
Kendall Jenner tiene un gemelo, o eso nos ha querido hacer creer Kirby Jenner, un hombre que se hace pasar por uno del clan Kardashian y que se photoshopea en todas sus fotos.
Su cuenta de Instagram es un homenaje. Kirby Jenner hace muy buen uso del fotomontaje y sus fotos podrían parecer que él la acompaña a todos lados.
Kirby en alfombras rojas, Kirby dando entrevistas con Kendall Jenner, Kirby con las demás integrantes de las Kardashian. Vaya, hasta eligió un nombre que inicie con la letra "K".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ever since Kendall introduced me to the #horselife in elementary school, I immediately changed my dream of becoming a disc jockey to becoming a horse jockey. S/O to @elleusa and my dope stylist @heatheralli for making my horse dreams come to life on this shoot. ULTRA SPECIAL S/O to the Palm Springs Search & Rescue team that found me after I wandered off and was lost AF in the desert for 16 gd hours lol smdh #GladToBeBack #DidntStarve #IHadSkittles #horses
El éxito de Kirby en redes sociales no solo ha hecho que consiga más de un millón de seguidores sino que hasta la misma Kendall lo sigue.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
YOOOO got to work pit crew at the Mountain Dew “Dew The Dew” Dewfest!! I drank 3 Baja Blasts, 4 Code Reds, 1 Live Wire, 1 White Out, 3 Voltage and 16 original flavors. There was def a moment where my eyes crapped out on me and stopped working BUT I still had the best day of my life #SugarBlindness #itsarealthing #BestDayEver
Admitámoslo, sus fotos parecen muy reales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Yes I left the window open and a dozen birds flew in and pooped on LITERALLY EVERYTHING smdh... pretty sure one of them was a freakin penguin tho so at least that’s kinda dope! #AlwaysASilverLining #NeverSeenAPenguinInRealLifeBefore #NamedThemAll #Benji #Carmen #Lyle #Dipshit #Norma #Dante #Virginia #MoonPie #Brody #Salamander #BirdFlu
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios