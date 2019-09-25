los40 mexico menu
    Se photoshopea en fotos de Kendall Jenner

    Kirby es el hombre que se photoshopea en fotos de Kendall Jenner y gracias a ello ha conseguido 1 millón de seguidores en Instragram convirtiéndose en un fenómeno viral

    Kendall Jenner tiene un gemelo, o eso nos ha querido hacer creer Kirby Jenner, un hombre que se hace pasar por uno del clan Kardashian y que se photoshopea en todas sus fotos.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Khloe’s Super Smash Bros Tournament Results: 1st - Kanye, 2nd - Khloe, 3rd - Kim, 4th - Kendall, 5th - Me, 6th - Travis Barker, 7th - Mom, 8th - Kylie

    Una publicación compartida por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el

    Su cuenta de Instagram es un homenaje. Kirby Jenner hace muy buen uso del fotomontaje y sus fotos podrían parecer que él la acompaña a todos lados.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    I have one simple request.. and that is to have sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads!! Hahaha so evil. So true. #HappyHalloween

    Una publicación compartida por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el

    Kirby en alfombras rojas, Kirby dando entrevistas con Kendall Jenner, Kirby con las demás integrantes de las Kardashian. Vaya, hasta eligió un nombre que inicie con la letra "K".

    El éxito de Kirby en redes sociales no solo ha hecho que consiga más de un millón de seguidores sino que hasta la misma Kendall lo sigue.

    Admitámoslo, sus fotos parecen muy reales.

