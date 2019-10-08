Jeffrey Dean Morgan se casa con Hilarie Burton en una boda secreta
Jeffrey Dean Morgan y Hilarie Burton se casaron este fin de semana en una boda íntima. Confirmaron la noticia al subir fotografías en Instagram donde están festejando su unión
Después de 10 años de relación Jeffrey Deam Morgan actor que le dio vida a “Negan” en la serie “The Walking Dead” se casó con la actriz Hilarie Burton, los recién casados hicieron pública su unión en Instagram en donde se les ve muy felices.
This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19
La boda se realizó el pasado sábado cinco de octubre y en las diferentes publicaciones Hilarie desmiente los comentarios en donde se decía que ya se habían casado en 2014 y que se habían divorciado varias veces.
“El fin de semana pasado fue el mejor de mi vida, y solo queremos decir que nos casamos de verdad. Hemos vivido como esposo y esposa durante una década. Construimos una familia y una granja y encontramos nuestra comunidad” comentó en redes sociales.
