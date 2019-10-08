los40 mexico menu
    Jeffrey Dean Morgan se casa con Hilarie Burton en una boda secreta

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan y Hilarie Burton se casaron este fin de semana en una boda íntima. Confirmaron la noticia al subir fotografías en Instagram donde están festejando su unión

    Después de 10 años de relación Jeffrey Deam Morgan actor que le dio vida a “Negan” en la serie “The Walking Dead” se casó con la actriz Hilarie Burton, los recién casados hicieron pública su unión en Instagram en donde se les ve muy felices.

    La boda se realizó el pasado sábado cinco de octubre y en las diferentes publicaciones Hilarie desmiente los comentarios en donde se decía que ya se habían casado en 2014 y que se habían divorciado varias veces.

    “El fin de semana pasado fue el mejor de mi vida, y solo queremos decir que nos casamos de verdad. Hemos vivido como esposo y esposa durante una década. Construimos una familia y una granja y encontramos nuestra comunidad” comentó en redes sociales.

