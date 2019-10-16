los40 mexico menu
    Disney+ ha confirmado más de 600 títulos para su plataforma y el número sigue en aumento

    Películas que fueron hechas desde 1937 hasta la actualidad formarán parte del catálogo

    A tan solo un mes de su lanzamiento en Estado Unidos, Canadá y Holanda, Disney ha publicado uno de los hilos más largos de Twitter en el que ha mostrado más de 600 títulos clásicos y actuales con los que debutará su plataforma de video Disney+.

    Sin duda hay mucha emoción para que esta plataforma llegue a más países y así poder despertar la nostalgia con esos grandes clásicos.

    Aquí la lista definitiva, prepárate porque está larguita.

    DISNEY

    • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
    • Pinocchio (1940)
    • Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
    • Fantasia (1940)
    • The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
    • Dumbo (1941)
    • Bambi (1942)
    • Saludos Amigos (1943)
    • The Three Caballeros (1945)
    • Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
    • Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
    • Melody Time (1948)
    • The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
    • Cinderella (1950)
    • Treasure Island (1950)
    • Alice in Wonderland (1951)
    • The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
    • Peter Pan (1953)
    • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
    • Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
    • Lady and the Tramp (1955)
    • Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
    • Perri (1957)
    • Old Yeller (1957)
    • The Sign of Zorro (1958)
    • Sleeping Beauty (1959)
    • The Shaggy Dog (1959)
    • Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
    • Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
    • Pollyanna (1960)
    • Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
    • 101 Dalmatians (1961)
    • The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
    • The Parent Trap (1961)
    • Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
    • Babes in Toyland (1961)
    • The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
    • Almost Angels (1962)
    • Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
    • The Incredible Journey (1963)
    • The Sword in the Stone (1963)
    • Mary Poppins (1964)
    • Emil and the Detectives (1964)
    • Those Calloways (1965)
    • The Sound of Music (1965)
    • That Darn Cat! (1965)
    • The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
    • The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
    • The Jungle Book (1967)
    • Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
    • The Love Bug (1969)
    • The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
    • The Aristocats (1970)
    • The Barefoot Executive (1971)
    • The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
    • Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
    • Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
    • The Biscuit Eater (1972)
    • Snowball Express (1972)
    • Robin Hood (1973)
    • Herbie Rides Again (1974)
    • The Bears and I (1974)
    • The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
    • The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
    • Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
    • The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
    • Gus (1976)
    • Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
    • The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
    • Freaky Friday (1977)
    • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
    • The Rescuers (1977)
    • Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
    • Pete’s Dragon (1977)
    • Candleshoe (1977)
    • Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
    • The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
    • The Muppet Movie (1979)
    • The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
    • Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
    • The Black Hole (1979)
    • Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
    • Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
    • The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
    • Amy (1981)
    • The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
    • The Fox and the Hound (1981)
    • TRON (1982)
    • Return to Oz (1985)
    • The Black Cauldron (1985)
    • Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)
    • The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
    • One Magic Christmas (1985)
    • Mr. Boogedy (1986)
    • Fuzzbucket (1986)
    • Casebusters (1986)
    • The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
    • Flight of the Navigator (1986)
    • The Christmas Star (1986)
    • Benji the Hunted (1987)
    • DuckTales (1987)
    • Three Men and a Baby (1987)
    • The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)
    • Willow (1988)
    • Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
    • Oliver & Company (1988)
    • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)
    • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
    • Turner & Hooch (1989)
    • Cheetah (1989)
    • The Little Mermaid (1989)
    • Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
    • TaleSpin (1990)
    • The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
    • Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
    • White Fang (1991)
    • Shipwrecked (1991)
    • The Rocketeer (1991)
    • Darkwing Duck (1991)
    • Beauty and the Beast (1991)
    • Newsies (1992)
    • Sister Act (1992)
    • Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
    • Goof Troop (1992)
    • The Little Mermaid – Series (1992)
    • Aladdin (1992)
    • The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
    • The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
    • The Sandlot (1993)
    • Life With Mikey (1993)
    • Rookie of the Year (1993)
    • Hocus Pocus (1993)
    • Bonkers (1993)
    • Boy Meets World (1993)
    • The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
    • The Three Musketeers (1993)
    • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
    • Iron Will (1994)
    • Blank Check (1994)
    • Thumbelina (1994)
    • The Return of Jafar (1994)
    • The Lion King (1994)
    • Camp Nowhere (1994)
    • Gargoyles (1994)
    • The Santa Clause (1994)
    • Heavyweights (1995)
    • Tall Tale (1995)
    • A Goofy Movie (1995)
    • While You Were Sleeping (1995)
    • Pocahontas (1995)
    • Operation Dumbo Drop (1995
    • A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
    • Timon & Pumbaa (1995)
    • Toy Story (1995)
    • Tom and Huck (1995)
    • Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
    • James and the Giant Peach (1996)
    • The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
    • Kazaam (1996)
    • Jack (1996)
    • Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
    • First Kid (1996)
    • Quack Pack (1996)
    • Mighty Ducks – Series (1996)
    • 101 Dalmatians (1996)
    • That Darn Cat (1997)
    • Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
    • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
    • Smart Guy (1997)
    • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
    • Hercules (1997)
    • Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
    • Recess (1997)
    • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
    • Flubber (1997)
    • Ruby Bridges (1998)
    • Belle’s Magical World (1998)
    • Meet the Deedles (1998)
    • Miracle at Midnight (1998)
    • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
    • Mulan (1998)
    • You Lucky Dog (1998)
    • The Parent Trap (1998)
    • Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
    • Brink! (1998)
    • Hercules – Series (1998)
    • The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
    • Out of the Box (1998)
    • Halloweentown (1998)
    • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
    • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
    • I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
    • A Bug’s Life (1998)
    • Mighty Joe Young (1998)
    • So Weird (1999)
    • Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)
    • My Favorite Martian (1999)
    • Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
    • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
    • Can of Worms (1999)
    • The Thirteenth Year (1999)
    • Smart House (1999)
    • Inspector Gadget (1999)
    • Johnny Tsunami (1999)
    • Genius (1999)
    • Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
    • Annie (1999)
    • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
    • Horse Sense (1999)
    • Toy Story 2 (1999)
    • Fantasia 2000 (2000)
    • Up, Up and Away (2000)
    • The Color of Friendship (2000)
    • The Tigger Movie (2000)
    • An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
    • Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
    • Alley Cats Strike (2000)
    • Rip Girls (2000)
    • Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)
    • Dinosaur (2000)
    • Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)
    • Even Stevens (2000)
    • The Kid (2000)
    • Ready to Run (2000)
    • Quints (2000)
    • The Other Me (2000)
    • The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
    • Remember the Titans (2000)
    • Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
    • Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
    • 102 Dalmatians (2000)
    • The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
    • The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
    • Zenon: The Zequel (2001)
    • Lizzie McGuire (2001)
    • The Book of Pooh (2001)
    • Recess: School’s Out (2001)
    • Motocrossed (2001)
    • Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
    • The Luck of the Irish (2001)
    • Hounded (2001)
    • Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
    • The Jennie Project (2001)
    • The Princess Diaries (2001)
    • Jumping Ship (2001)
    • The Poof Point (2001)
    • Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
    • Monsters, Inc. (2001)
    • ‘Twas the Night (2001)
    • Three Days (2001)
    • Snow Dogs (2002)
    • Double Teamed (2002)
    • Return to Never Land (2002)
    • Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)
    • Cadet Kelly (2002)
    • The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
    • Tru Confessions (2002)
    • The Rookie (2002)
    • Kim Possible (2002)
    • Lilo & Stitch (2002)
    • Get a Clue (2002)
    • Tarzan & Jane (2002)
    • The Country Bears (2002)
    • Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
    • A Ring of Endless Light (2002)
    • The Scream Team (2002)
    • Tuck Everlasting (2002)
    • The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
    • Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
    • Treasure Planet (2002)
    • You Wish! (2003)
    • That’s So Raven (2003)
    • 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
    • The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
    • Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
    • Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
    • Right on Track (2003)
    • The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
    • Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
    • Finding Nemo (2003)
    • The Even Stevens Movie (2003)
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
    • Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)
    • Freaky Friday (2003)
    • The Cheetah Girls (2003)
    • Stitch! The Movie (2003)
    • Deep Blue (2003)
    • Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)
    • Brother Bear (2003)
    • Full-Court Miracle (2003)
    • The Haunted Mansion (2003)
    • Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
    • Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
    • The Young Black Stallion (2003)
    • Pixel Perfect (2004)
    • Teacher’s Pet (2004)
    • Miracle (2004)
    • The Lion King 1½ (2004)
    • Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
    • Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
    • Going to the Mat (2004)
    • Home on the Range (2004)
    • Zenon: Z3 (2004)
    • Phil of the Future (2004)
    • America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
    • Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)
    • Tiger Cruise (2004)
    • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
    • Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
    • Halloweentown High (2004)
    • The Incredibles (2004)
    • Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
    • Now You See It… (2005)
    • Aliens of the Deep (2005)
    • Mulan II (2005)
    • Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
    • The Pacifier (2005)
    • Millions (2005)
    • Buffalo Dreams (2005)
    • Ice Princess (2005)
    • The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)
    • Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
    • Go Figure (2005)
    • Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
    • Life Is Ruff (2005)
    • Valiant (2005)
    • The Proud Family Movie (2005)
    • Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
    • The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
    • Little Einsteins (2005)
    • Twitches (2005)
    • Chicken Little (2005)
    • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
    • Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
    • Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
    • High School Musical (2006)
    • Roving Mars (2006)
    • The Emperor’s New School (2006)
    • Bambi II (2006)
    • Eight Below (2006)
    • The Shaggy Dog (2006)
    • Cow Belles (2006)
    • Hannah Montana (2006)
    • The Wild (2006)
    • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)
    • Cars (2006)
    • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)
    • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
    • Leroy & Stitch (2006)
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
    • Read It and Weep (2006)
    • The Replacements (2006)
    • Invincible (2006)
    • The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)
    • Brother Bear 2 (2006)
    • Handy Manny (2006)
    • Return to Halloweentown (2006)
    • Flicka (2006)
    • The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
    • The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
    • Jump In! (2007)
    • Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
    • Meet the Robinsons (2007)
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
    • My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)
    • Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)
    • The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
    • Ratatouille (2007)
    • High School Musical 2 (2007)
    • Phineas and Ferb (2007)
    • The Game Plan (2007)
    • Twitches Too (2007)
    • Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)
    • Dan in Real Life (2007)
    • Snowglobe (2007)
    • National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
    • Minutemen (2008)
    • Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
    • College Road Trip (2008)
    • The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
    • Camp Rock (2008)
    • WALL•E (2008)
    • The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)
    • The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
    • The Suite Life on Deck (2008)
    • High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
    • Tinker Bell (2008)
    • Bolt (2008)
    • Dadnapped (2009)
    • Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
    • Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
    • Hatching Pete (2009)
    • JONAS (2009)
    • Trail of the Panda (2009)
    • Princess Protection Program (2009)
    • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)
    • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
    • The Princess and the Frog (2009)
    • Skyrunners (2009)
    • Starstruck (2010)
    • Alice in Wonderland (2010)
    • Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
    • Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
    • Good Luck Charlie (2010)
    • Toy Story 3 (2010)
    • Den Brother (2010)
    • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
    • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
    • Secretariat (2010)
    • Shake It Up (2010)
    • Avalon High (2010)
    • Tangled (2010)
    • TRON: Legacy (2010)
    • Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)
    • The Suite Life Movie (2011)
    • Lemonade Mouth (2011)
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
    • Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)
    • Kickin’ It (2011)
    • Cars 2 (2011)
    • Winnie the Pooh (2011)
    • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
    • Teen Spirit (2011)
    • Jessie (2011)
    • Geek Charming (2011)
    • The Muppets (2011)
    • Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)
    • 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
    • Frenemies (2012)
    • Lab Rats (2012)
    • Violetta (2012)
    • TRON: Uprising (2012)
    • Let It Shine (2012)
    • Gravity Falls (2012)
    • Brave (2012)
    • Crash & Bernstein (2012)
    • Girl vs. Monster (2012)
    • Secret of the Wings (2012)
    • Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
    • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
    • The Mistle-Tones (2012)
    • The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
    • Monsters University (2013)
    • Teen Beach Movie (2013)
    • Super Buddies (2013)
    • Frozen (2013)
    • Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
    • Cloud 9 (2014)
    • Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
    • Zapped (2014)
    • Girl Meets World (2014)
    • How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
    • The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)
    • Big Hero 6 (2014)
    • Bad Hair Day (2015)
    • Inside Out (2015)
    • Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)
    • Best Friends Whenever (2015)
    • Descendants (2015)
    • PJ Masks (2015)
    • The Muppets – Series (2015)
    • Invisible Sister (2015)
    • The Lion Guard (2015)
    • The Good Dinosaur (2015)
    • The Finest Hours (2016)
    • Stuck in the Middle (2016)
    • Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)
    • Zootopia (2016)
    • Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
    • Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
    • Finding Dory (2016)
    • Bizaardvark (2016)
    • The BFG (2016)
    • Elena of Avalor (2016)
    • Pete’s Dragon (2016)
    • Queen of Katwe (2016)
    • Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)
    • The Swap (2016)
    • Moana (2016)
    • Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)
    • Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
    • Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
    • Tangled: The Series (2017)
    • Andi Mack (2017)
    • Puppy Dog Pals (2017)
    • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
    • Cars 3 (2017)
    • Descendants 2 (2017)
    • Raven’s Home (2017)
    • Vampirina (2017)
    • Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)
    • Zombies (2018)
    • Muppet Babies (2018)
    • Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)
    • Big City Greens (2018)
    • Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)
    • Freaky Friday (2018)
    • Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
    • Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)
    • Life-Size 2 (2018)
    • Sydney to the Max (2019)
    • Kim Possible (2019)
    • Fast Layne (2019)
    • Dumbo (2019)
    • Amphibia (2019)
    • Encore! (2019)
    • The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
    • Noelle (2019)
    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
    • Lady and the Tramp (2019)


    DOCUMENTALES

    • The Living Desert (1953)
    • The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
    • The African Lion (1955)
    • Secrets of Life (1956)
    • White Wilderness (1958)
    • Jungle Cat (1959)
    • Frank and Ollie (1995)
    • Sacred Planet (2004)
    • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
    • Wings of Life (Feature) (2011)
    • African Cats (2011)
    • Chimpanzee (2012)
    • Bears (2014)
    • Monkey Kingdom (2015)
    • Born in China (2017)
    • Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
    • One Day at Disney (2019)


    STAR WARS

    • Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
    • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
    • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
    • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
    • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
    • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
    • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
    • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series (2008)
    • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)
    • Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
    • Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
    • LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
    • Star Wars Resistance (2018)
    • LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)
    • The Mandalorian (2019)


    DOCUMENTALES

    • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)


    MARVEL

    • Spider-Woman (1979)
    • Spider-Man – Series (1981)
    • Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
    • X-Men – Series (1992)
    • Iron Man – Series (1994)
    • Fantastic Four (1994)
    • Spider-Man – Series (1994)
    • The Incredible Hulk – Series (1996)
    • Silver Surfer (1998)
    • Spider-Man Unlimited – Series (1999)
    • The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
    • X-Men: Evolution – Series (2000)
    • Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)
    • Iron Man (2008)
    • Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
    • Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
    • The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
    • Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
    • Iron Man 3 (2013)
    • Avengers Assemble (2013)
    • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
    • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
    • Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
    • Ant-Man (2015)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy – Series (2015)
    • Spider-Man – Series (2017)
    • Inhumans (2017)
    • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
    • Captain Marvel (2019)
    • Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)


    NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

    • How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
    • Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
    • Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
    • Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
    • Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
    • Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
    • Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
    • Great Migrations (2010)
    • Brain Games (2011)
    • The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
    • Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
    • Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
    • Life Below Zero (2013)
    • Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
    • Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
    • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
    • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
    • World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
    • Wild Yellowstone (2015)
    • Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
    • Before the Flood (2016)
    • Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
    • Atlantis Rising (2017)
    • Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
    • Earth Live (2017)
    • Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
    • Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
    • Breaking2 (2017)
    • Jane (2017)
    • Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
    • Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
    • Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
    • Planet of the Birds (2018)
    • Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
    • Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
    • Into the Okavango (2018)
    • Drain the Oceans (2018)
    • Science Fair (2018)
    • Free Solo (2018)
    • Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
    • Mission to the Sun (2018)
    • The Flood (2018)
    • Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
    • Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
    • Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
    • Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
    • The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
    • Hostile Planet (2019)
    • Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
    • Uordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
    • Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

    Y si llegaste hasta aquí, te soltamos la bomba.


    FOX

    • The Simpsons

