los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Bella Hadid es considerada como la mujer más hermosa del mundo

    Bella Hadid es la mujer más hermosa del mundo, esto según las matemáticas de los antiguos griegos, el rostro de la modelo se acerca a la perfección con 94.35 de 100 puntos que establecen esta formula

    Bella Hadid es la mujer más hermosa del mundo, esto según las matemáticas de los antiguos griegos, el rostro de la modelo se acerca a la perfección con 94.35 de 100 puntos que establecen esta formula.

    Un cirujano estético de Londres utilizó esta formula matemática creada por los antiguos griegos y determinó según esto, quien es la mujer más hermosa del mundo.

    De 100 puntos que establecen la perfección Bella consiguió 94.35, cosa que la hace la mujer con el rostro más cercano a lo que es la perfección.

    En esta lista del cirujano Julian de Silva tiene como segundo lugar el rostro de Beyoncé, que según la formula griega, estaría siendo la segunda mujer con el rostro más bello.

    Dicha formula estudia las facciones como: frente, labios nariz, barbilla y 9 puntos más del rostro con los que Bella suma casi los 95 puntos.

    Comentarios