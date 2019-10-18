Bella Hadid es considerada como la mujer más hermosa del mundo
Bella Hadid es la mujer más hermosa del mundo, esto según las matemáticas de los antiguos griegos, el rostro de la modelo se acerca a la perfección con 94.35 de 100 puntos que establecen esta formula
Un cirujano estético de Londres utilizó esta formula matemática creada por los antiguos griegos y determinó según esto, quien es la mujer más hermosa del mundo.
De 100 puntos que establecen la perfección Bella consiguió 94.35, cosa que la hace la mujer con el rostro más cercano a lo que es la perfección.
En esta lista del cirujano Julian de Silva tiene como segundo lugar el rostro de Beyoncé, que según la formula griega, estaría siendo la segunda mujer con el rostro más bello.
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
Dicha formula estudia las facciones como: frente, labios nariz, barbilla y 9 puntos más del rostro con los que Bella suma casi los 95 puntos.
