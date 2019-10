Grid, Reseña

Here, there, everywhere - GRID IS OUT NOW, WORLDWIDE! 🌍



It's time to race #LikeNoOther



Steam: https://t.co/GUdvv3mUHV

PS4: https://t.co/otQArsQw0K

Xbox: https://t.co/LysU6JeV8o pic.twitter.com/nKgWh85M7W