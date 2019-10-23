Chicharito comparte los mejores memes del Noah Challenge
Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández ya tiene los memes favoritos del Noah Challenge, el reto que hizo con su bebé
Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández ya eligió sus memes favoritos del Noah Challenge y muy pronto anunciará al ganador de su dinámica en redes sociales.
Hace unos días, Chicharito lanzó un concurso en su cuenta de Instagram donde regalaba una camiseta del Sevilla autografiada por él. La dinámica, su hijo Noah y cómo podían convertirlo en meme.
Gente, se me ocurrió esto: Al que haga el mejor meme con esta foto de Noah le voy a regalar una playera del Sevilla firmada por mí. Para que las pueda ver, acuérdense de usar el hashtag #NoahChallenge cuando las suban a su perfil. Las más chingonas las estaré compartiendo en mis historias. . People, I had an idea: I’ll give a shirt of Sevilla signed by me to the one who does the best meme with this picture of Noah. Upload the meme to your profile and remember to use the hashtag #NoahChallenge so I can find it. I’ll be sharing the funniest ones in my instastories.
Javier Hernández compartió una fotografía de su bebé llorando. Sus fans tenían que hacer un meme con esta y usar el hashtag #NoahChallenge.Una semana después, publicó sus favoritas en sus historias.
