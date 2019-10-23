los40 mexico menu
    Chicharito comparte los mejores memes del Noah Challenge

    Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández ya tiene los memes favoritos del Noah Challenge, el reto que hizo con su bebé

    Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández ya eligió sus memes favoritos del Noah Challenge y muy pronto anunciará al ganador de su dinámica en redes sociales.

    Hace unos días, Chicharito lanzó un concurso en su cuenta de Instagram donde regalaba una camiseta del Sevilla autografiada por él. La dinámica, su hijo Noah y cómo podían convertirlo en meme.

    Javier Hernández compartió una fotografía de su bebé llorando. Sus fans tenían que hacer un meme con esta y usar el hashtag #NoahChallenge.Una semana después, publicó sus favoritas en sus historias.

    Hasta ahora Chicharito no ha revelado al ganador oficial pero al parecer está muy orgulloso de los memes que hicieron de su bebé Noah, hijo de la modelo australiana Sarah Kohan.

