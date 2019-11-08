los40 mexico menu
    Perrita aprende a comunicarse con grabadora de voz

    Stella habla con sus amos. La perrita ya sabe decir cuando está feliz, cuando quiere salir a pasear o cuando quiere jugar a la pelota

    Una perrita aprendió a hablar con los humanos a través de una grabadora de voz que indica las posibles emociones o necesidades que pueda tener.

    Christina Hunger, dueña de Stella, publicó un video en Instagram donde aparece su perrita frente a una tabla con botones que tienen una descripción cada uno.

    En el video podemos ver cómo la perrita presiona los botones para decirle a su ama que sería muy feliz si la sacan a pasear la pelota. Sí, parece una mentira pero sería mucha coincidencia que Stella presionara las palabras "feliz", "pelota", "quiero" y "afuera".

    "Anoche, antes de hacer este video, accidentalmente presioné "pelota" en el dispositivo de Stella mientras yo en realidad buscaba una palabra diferente. Stella lo tomó demasiado en serio, tomó su pelota, la puso sobre el dispositivo y dijo "bien", que significa "buena idea mamá".

    Christina asegura que esta perrita ha expresado sus emociones con el aparato. Una vez estaba llorando triste frente a la puerta, fue a decir "quiero" "jake" y "ven". Inmediatamente interpretó que quería ver a Jake, el novio de Christina. De hecho, se quedó quieta en la puerta hasta que llegó él.

