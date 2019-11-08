Perrita aprende a comunicarse con grabadora de voz
Stella habla con sus amos. La perrita ya sabe decir cuando está feliz, cuando quiere salir a pasear o cuando quiere jugar a la pelota
Una perrita aprendió a hablar con los humanos a través de una grabadora de voz que indica las posibles emociones o necesidades que pueda tener.
Christina Hunger, dueña de Stella, publicó un video en Instagram donde aparece su perrita frente a una tabla con botones que tienen una descripción cada uno.
En el video podemos ver cómo la perrita presiona los botones para decirle a su ama que sería muy feliz si la sacan a pasear la pelota. Sí, parece una mentira pero sería mucha coincidencia que Stella presionara las palabras "feliz", "pelota", "quiero" y "afuera".
Last night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said "ball" on Stella's device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said "Good" (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said "Good" and caught the rest of her thought: "Happy ball want outside!" • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! 😉
"Anoche, antes de hacer este video, accidentalmente presioné "pelota" en el dispositivo de Stella mientras yo en realidad buscaba una palabra diferente. Stella lo tomó demasiado en serio, tomó su pelota, la puso sobre el dispositivo y dijo "bien", que significa "buena idea mamá".
Christina asegura que esta perrita ha expresado sus emociones con el aparato. Una vez estaba llorando triste frente a la puerta, fue a decir "quiero" "jake" y "ven". Inmediatamente interpretó que quería ver a Jake, el novio de Christina. De hecho, se quedó quieta en la puerta hasta que llegó él.
Hello there everyone!! 🤗 Welcome to the Hunger for Words community! I'm THRILLED you're here! I feel completely honored by this outpouring of enthusiasm and inspiration ✨✨ Here is a fun Stella series to kick off this new chapter! • Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said "Goodbye outside." This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined "good" and "bye" to say "Goodbye" instead of just "bye"! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, "Later Jake" 😂😂 (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, "Bye bye bye good bye!"
