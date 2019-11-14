Hermanas veganas cambian los vegetales por carne cruda
Ashley y Sarah Armstrong tienen una enfermedad autoinmune y la carne cruda las habría ayudado a mejorar
Ser vegano no es una moda, sino un estilo de vida que se basa en no consumir carne o productos de origen animal, cada día más personas se suman a este habito, muchas veces quienes optan por cambiar su alimentación hacia ese lado, no están suficientemente informados para nutriese adecuadamente.
Servin up some CARNIVORE NIGIRI TUH-DAY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ An attempt to make our raw plattttas look a lil more fancy 💁🏻♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STEP 1️⃣: thinly slice some raw steak. Our favorite steak to eat raw is sirloin and we use a meat slicer to slice it supa thin 🔪 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STEP 2️⃣: lightly blend some raw beef suet into lil “rice” crumblies 🍚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STEP 3️⃣: assemble nigiri! Place thin sliced steak 🥩 atop lil rice mounds 🍚 as blankets ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STEP 4️⃣: top with Carnivore Dippin Dots 🐠 , DUH! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ STEP 5️⃣: aggressively season with @redmondlife 🧂, always ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What fun things yall eatin this Labor Day?
Cuando no se tiene el asesoramiento correcto el cambio de alimentos puede causar problemas a la salud tal como les sucedió a las hermanas Armstrong que decidieron probar una dieta que les ayudara a reducir los síntomas de una enfermedad autoinmune, pero sólo conseguían agravarlos, así que decidieron abandonar el veganismo
Ashley de 26 años, y Sarah de 23, ambas de Illinois, pasaron a ser carnívoras al alimentarse principalmente de carne cruda, vísceras y sebo, esto ayuda a aliviar sus síntomas y les permitió mejorar su calidad de vida, ahora comparten su vida en Instagram a sus 12mil seguidores.
Let’s play a game of WHATS ON THAT CARNIVORE PLATTA 🤔 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Can anyone name it all? From left to right: GO❗️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Of course we’ve got the staples, but there’s a new kid on the block & he/she (it) is here to stay — ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ TENDONS! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tendons are low in fat & high in protein (mainly collagen), and are our new favorite off cut!! (for now) The way to describe the taste is… gelatinous? It’s like a solid chunk of delicious bone broth! The texture CANNOT BE BEAT! 👏🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We got this tendon from White Oak Pastures (WOP). Although we try to source all of our animal products from our local farmers, it’s not easy to get our hands on unusual cuts like this. Luckily WOP is truly a #nosetotail goldmine & has got you covered. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ More importantly, WOP is an incredible example & leader within the regenerative agriculture world. Their mission & efforts are worth supporting - negative carbon footprint, zero waste business model, & refurbishment of their local community via jobs & quality product. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re incredibly fortunate that WOP has chosen to sponsor our cookbook with @carnivoremd 🙌 which will be released a few months after his book, The Carnivore Code. If you’ve been tinkering w/ the idea of trying some exotic nose-to-tail cuts, you can use the discount “CARNIVOREMD” on the WOP website for the remainder of September for 10% off. Best believe we’ve got a recipe for just about all of these cuts in the cookbook. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Type your answer below for what’s on this platta! ⤵️
Desde junio probaron con esta nueva alimentación
"Tan pronto como nos cambiamos a una dieta carnívora de origen animal, nos sentimos increíbles. ¡La carne cruda sabe tan deliciosa!”
Hermanas Armstrong
