Hermanas veganas cambian los vegetales por carne cruda

Ser vegano no es una moda, sino un estilo de vida que se basa en no consumir carne o productos de origen animal, cada día más personas se suman a este habito, muchas veces quienes optan por cambiar su alimentación hacia ese lado, no están suficientemente informados para nutriese adecuadamente.

Cuando no se tiene el asesoramiento correcto el cambio de alimentos puede causar problemas a la salud tal como les sucedió a las hermanas Armstrong que decidieron probar una dieta que les ayudara a reducir los síntomas de una enfermedad autoinmune, pero sólo conseguían agravarlos, así que decidieron abandonar el veganismo

Ashley de 26 años, y Sarah de 23, ambas de Illinois, pasaron a ser carnívoras al alimentarse principalmente de carne cruda, vísceras y sebo, esto ayuda a aliviar sus síntomas y les permitió mejorar su calidad de vida, ahora comparten su vida en Instagram a sus 12mil seguidores.

Desde junio probaron con esta nueva alimentación

"Tan pronto como nos cambiamos a una dieta carnívora de origen animal, nos sentimos increíbles. ¡La carne cruda sabe tan deliciosa!”

Hermanas Armstrong