Jason Momoa, estrella de rock junto a Pantera
El actor subió al escenario a interpretar "This Love" junto a Phil Anselmo
Jason Momoa ya tiene todo el look para convertirse en una estrella del heavy metal y podríamos decir que ya hasta debutó como una. Esto en la gira del adiós de la banda Slayer.
El protagonista de "Aquaman" pasó al backstage a saludar y tomarse fotos con integrantes de bandas como Primus, Metallica y Anthrax. Pero lo que más disfrutó fue el encuentro que tuvo con Phil Anselmo, vocalista de Pantera quien después de concerlo tras bambalinas, lo invitó a subir al escenario.
Jason Momoa y uno de sus hijos subieron a cantar "This Love" del álbum de 1992 "Vulgar Display of Power".
"Subiendo al escenario y gritando amor amor AMOR con mi bebé y mi Pantera, también conocido como Phil Anselmo, me voló la cabeza. Estaba viviendo los sueños de mi infancia. Estoy muy agradecido por esos momentos compartidos con mis queridos amigos y mis bebés [...] He entrenado, sangrado y he luchado para llegar a donde estoy, escuchando a estas leyendas", escribió el actor de "Game Of Thrones" junto a las varias fotografía de ese momento especial en su vida.
going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka @philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown FUCKIN BLOWN. i was living out my childhood dreams. i am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies. it’s crazy to think of slayer and anthrax and metallica as ohana but they are love u guys. and to finally meet les claypool was legendary PRIMUS. RHCP AND RAGE was what i grew up on skateboarding and DROGO wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t @panteraofficial love ya phil. i’ve trained and bleed and fought my way to where i am. listening to these legends mahalo nui for your music and endless inspiration. slayers last show on tour. what a fucking night. love you @garyholt_official @tomarayaofficial paul and kerry @slayerbandofficial mahalo for having da momoas. babies i hope you remember these moments with your papa forever back to work. aloha j
