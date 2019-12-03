Jason Momoa, estrella de rock junto a Pantera

Jason Momoa ya tiene todo el look para convertirse en una estrella del heavy metal y podríamos decir que ya hasta debutó como una. Esto en la gira del adiós de la banda Slayer.

El protagonista de "Aquaman" pasó al backstage a saludar y tomarse fotos con integrantes de bandas como Primus, Metallica y Anthrax. Pero lo que más disfrutó fue el encuentro que tuvo con Phil Anselmo, vocalista de Pantera quien después de concerlo tras bambalinas, lo invitó a subir al escenario.

Jason Momoa y uno de sus hijos subieron a cantar "This Love" del álbum de 1992 "Vulgar Display of Power".

"Subiendo al escenario y gritando amor amor AMOR con mi bebé y mi Pantera, también conocido como Phil Anselmo, me voló la cabeza. Estaba viviendo los sueños de mi infancia. Estoy muy agradecido por esos momentos compartidos con mis queridos amigos y mis bebés [...] He entrenado, sangrado y he luchado para llegar a donde estoy, escuchando a estas leyendas", escribió el actor de "Game Of Thrones" junto a las varias fotografía de ese momento especial en su vida.