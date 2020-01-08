los40 mexico menu
    Harry y Meghan se separan de la Realeza británica

    La pareja buscará financiar su vida independientemente pero seguirán sirviendo a la reina

    Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images

    Harry y Meghan, duques de Sussex que recientemente se estrenaron como padres, anunciaron su separación de la Realeza británica, buscando tener una vida más ordinaria y ser independientes económicamente.

    Fue en sus redes sociales que la pareja Real anunció que aunque todavía portarán el título de Duques y servirán a la Reina de Gran Bretaña, se mudarán a Canadá y buscarán crear una nueva entidad caritativa.

    "Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina", dice parte del comunicado que también confirmó que la pareja y su hijo viajarán de Norteamérica a Gran Bretaña las veces necesarias para que su hijo crezca en la tradición real y al mismo tiempo ellos puedan cumplir sus nuevos proyectos.

