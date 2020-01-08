Harry y Meghan se separan de la Realeza británica
La pareja buscará financiar su vida independientemente pero seguirán sirviendo a la reina
Harry y Meghan, duques de Sussex que recientemente se estrenaron como padres, anunciaron su separación de la Realeza británica, buscando tener una vida más ordinaria y ser independientes económicamente.
Fue en sus redes sociales que la pareja Real anunció que aunque todavía portarán el título de Duques y servirán a la Reina de Gran Bretaña, se mudarán a Canadá y buscarán crear una nueva entidad caritativa.
"Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina", dice parte del comunicado que también confirmó que la pareja y su hijo viajarán de Norteamérica a Gran Bretaña las veces necesarias para que su hijo crezca en la tradición real y al mismo tiempo ellos puedan cumplir sus nuevos proyectos.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
