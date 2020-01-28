Transforma tu árbol de Navidad en un árbol de San Valentín
En Instagram con el hashtag #valentienstree, los usuarios de Instagram comenzaron a compartir imágenes de sus árboles de navidad redecorados con adornos del Día de San Valentín
Si no has quitado tu árbol de Navidad ya puedes redecorarlo para darle un buen uso este próximo mes de febrero con motivo del 14, día de San Valentín. No es broma, esto ya es una realidad.
Adiós esferitas navideñas, hola corazoncitos flores y bombones. No es una mala idea y más cuando el árbol es natural, así le damos un doble uso.
Muchos Usuarios en redes sociales han compartido sus árboles decorados con el tema del amor y la verdad es que no hay malos diseños, incluso muchos lucen muy bien.
If the thought of taking down your Christmas tree is daunting....... DON’T take it down!! Simply turn it into a VALENTINES TREE!! ❤️💗❤️Here are some fun ways I’ve transitioned my trees from Christmas to Valentines! And notice even the Grinch tree has hearts that grew three sizes....... no way! 😆 What is your favorite? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
¿Ya quitaste tu árbol? Febrero aún no comienza y puedes hacerlo lucir románticamente hermoso.
Yep, that’s my Christmas tree! Having pneumonia over the holidays means the Christmas decor is still up! I’m normally the one that takes it down the day after Christmas. Joking with a friend I should just throw some hearts on it and call it my Valentine’s tree! Do you think it will catch on? #valentinesdecor #valentinestree? #happyheartsday #lovetree #makinglemonade
