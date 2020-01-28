los40 mexico menu
    Transforma tu árbol de Navidad en un árbol de San Valentín

    En Instagram con el hashtag #valentienstree, los usuarios de Instagram comenzaron a compartir imágenes de sus árboles de navidad redecorados con adornos del Día de San Valentín.

    Si no has quitado tu árbol de Navidad ya puedes redecorarlo para darle un buen uso este próximo mes de febrero con motivo del 14, día de San Valentín. No es broma, esto ya es una realidad.

    Adiós esferitas navideñas, hola corazoncitos flores y bombones. No es una mala idea y más cuando el árbol es natural, así le damos un doble uso.

    Muchos Usuarios en redes sociales han compartido sus árboles decorados con el tema del amor y la verdad es que no hay malos diseños, incluso muchos lucen muy bien.

    ¿Ya quitaste tu árbol? Febrero aún no comienza y puedes hacerlo lucir románticamente hermoso.


