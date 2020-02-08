La bombero más sexy que fue despedida por usar Instagram
Esta joven bombero de 27 años de edad fue despedida por publicar fotografías en Instagram, la chica ha sorprendido por su envidiable físico y su indiscutible belleza
La guapa bombero fue despedida del departamento de bomberos por subir a su cuenta de Instagram imágenes que fueron calificadas como provocadoras, ahora, gracias a esto sus seguidores han aumentado.
Ella decidió demandar al departamento de bomberos por despido injustificado, defendió su trabajo y finalmente ganó la demanda y ella continúa compartiendo su vida fit en su cuenta de Instagram.
En dicha cuenta Presley comparte rutinas de ejercicio e imágenes en las que presume su escultural figura
