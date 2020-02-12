Mujer de 73 años impacta con figura fit
Joan McDonald de 73 años ha logrado una increíble figura fit y se ha convertido en la inspiración de miles de jóvenes para mantenerse activos físicamente y cumplir sus propósitos
Cuando tenía 70 años, su medico le sugirió cuidar su salud y alimentación, pues de no ser así las probabilidades de vivir más tiempo eran pocas, esto la asustó por supuesto, pero tranquilamente comenzó a cambiar su ritmo de vida.
Comenzó a mejorar su alimentación y a ejercitarse poco a poco hasta que logró dar un cambio completo a su vida, junto con la ayuda de su hija mayor ha obtenido muy buenos resultados.
My tips to help you get started: 1. Really take stock of the things you want to change . Be clear in your mind what habits you want to change. Write those things down. Make a clear list! 2. Write out another list of the new habits you want to master to create a new you. Be clear. Be simple. Changing your life isn’t as complicated as we make it out to be. To make big changes we need to create new daily habits. That’s it. End of story. Focus on the habits. 🥰🥰 3. Get a nutrition plan and an exercise plan that you can follow for the long term. Be careful of fad diets that eliminate major food groups. You want this to be sustainable. Anyone can lose 10 lbs for a couple of months. You will want to be one of the few that transform for the long haul. That’s where the real benefits start racking up! 🔝🔝 4. Have an attitude of gratitude for the small successes. The more you can focus on what you’re doing right, the more confident and energized you’ll be to keep on going. You can’t beat yourself over the finish line folks. You’ve got to learn to truly love yourself unconditionally and keep on encouraging ourselves to grow in the right direction. ❤️ . Happy Friday! Sounds out, I got my guns out! With love, Joan XO . . . . . #fitover70 #agingbackwards #oldladygains #biceps #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #wellness #wisdom
Michelle, hija de Joan es especialista y dueña de un gimnasio, decidió implementar una diera y una rutina de ejercicios a su madre con la que ha logrado cambiar y mejorar su salud e incluso su físico.
Joan se ha viralizado por la figura que posee a sus 73 años de edad y es que cuantas nos ponemos como propósito bajar de peso y alimentarnos mejor, ir al GYM y nos quedamos en el intento.
Esta mujer ha sorprendido a todos y es un claro ejemplo de que se puede y una gran motivación.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
I’ve now been sitting at 135 lbs give or take a few, since October. I never would have thought this was possible. Many of you are asking what I did about my loose skin. Well, the truth is I’ve done nothing about it so far. If I bend over or slouch it’s all there, and if I don’t flex my muscle I have some drooping skin like most other women my age. I’m certainly not opposed to surgery, but it’s something that would honestly scare me. Plus I’m afraid at my age of the recovery and time away from the gym. Right now I’m happy just to love where I’m at, wear flattering clothes like these pants by @womensbest , and this cute top by @forever21 . 🥰 It’s better to focus on doing the best you can with what you have, and not start fixating on things you “want to improve”. It’s a balance but an important one. Love yourself, love where you are now, and keep improving your habits. That’s the real key. 💕💕 . I’d love to hear your thoughts especially from those of you who have tried surgical procedures to take care of lose skin, etc. Are you happy? Do you recommend it? . . #fitover70 #silverhair #fitness #surgery #agingbackwards #oldladygains #transformation #weightloss.
