    Mujer de 73 años impacta con figura fit

    Joan McDonald de 73 años ha logrado una increíble figura fit y se ha convertido en la inspiración de miles de jóvenes para mantenerse activos físicamente y cumplir sus propósitos.

    Cuando tenía 70 años, su medico le sugirió cuidar su salud y alimentación, pues de no ser así las probabilidades de vivir más tiempo eran pocas, esto la asustó por supuesto, pero tranquilamente comenzó a cambiar su ritmo de vida.

    Comenzó a mejorar su alimentación y a ejercitarse poco a poco hasta que logró dar un cambio completo a su vida, junto con la ayuda de su hija mayor ha obtenido muy buenos resultados.

    Michelle, hija de Joan es especialista y dueña de un gimnasio, decidió implementar una diera y una rutina de ejercicios a su madre con la que ha logrado cambiar y mejorar su salud e incluso su físico.

    Joan se ha viralizado por la figura que posee a sus 73 años de edad y es que cuantas nos ponemos como propósito bajar de peso y alimentarnos mejor, ir al GYM y nos quedamos en el intento.

    Esta mujer ha sorprendido a todos y es un claro ejemplo de que se puede y una gran motivación.

     

