Nadó bajo una capa de hielo y no encontraba la salida

Quiso hacerse el héroe y casi termina ahogado por intentar nadar bajo una capa de hielo.

Un joven llamado Jason Clark publicó en su cuenta de Tik Tok e Instagram un video donde aparece arriesgando su vida por querer jugar debajo de una superficie helada.

El joven del video viral, quien tiene una cuenta llamada "To Do List (Cosas por hacer)", compartió cómo abrió un lago helado y se metió a nadar debajo de la superficie helada. Al salir todo parecía normal pero él mismo contó cómo estuvo al borde de la muerte.

"Nunca he estado tan cerca de morir. No pensé que mis globos oculares se congelarían tan rápido. La superficie del agua donde estaba el agujero no se veía diferente al fondo del hielo. Cuando di la vuelta y sentí hielo sólido, pensé que estaba en el hoyo. Cuando no estaba allí, fue cuando decidí regresar y seguir el polvo que pateé [...] Tenía tan poca respiración que ya no podía ver más. Había aceptado que era eso y no iba a lograrlo. Moví mi mano hacia lo que pensé que era solo un punto de hielo más ligero y mi mano salió. Entonces obtuve un montón de energía para ponerme de pie. Tomó 2-3 respiraciones para recuperar mi visión después de volver a la superficie".

