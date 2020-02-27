Nadó bajo una capa de hielo y no encontraba la salida
Quiso hacerse el héroe y casi termina ahogado por intentar nadar bajo una capa de hielo.
Un joven llamado Jason Clark publicó en su cuenta de Tik Tok e Instagram un video donde aparece arriesgando su vida por querer jugar debajo de una superficie helada.
El joven del video viral, quien tiene una cuenta llamada "To Do List (Cosas por hacer)", compartió cómo abrió un lago helado y se metió a nadar debajo de la superficie helada. Al salir todo parecía normal pero él mismo contó cómo estuvo al borde de la muerte.
"Nunca he estado tan cerca de morir. No pensé que mis globos oculares se congelarían tan rápido. La superficie del agua donde estaba el agujero no se veía diferente al fondo del hielo. Cuando di la vuelta y sentí hielo sólido, pensé que estaba en el hoyo. Cuando no estaba allí, fue cuando decidí regresar y seguir el polvo que pateé [...] Tenía tan poca respiración que ya no podía ver más. Había aceptado que era eso y no iba a lograrlo. Moví mi mano hacia lo que pensé que era solo un punto de hielo más ligero y mi mano salió. Entonces obtuve un montón de energía para ponerme de pie. Tomó 2-3 respiraciones para recuperar mi visión después de volver a la superficie".
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
