Príncipe Harry incursiona en la música
Harry y Jon Bon Jovi están listos para una colaboración especial
El ex príncipe y Duque de Inglaterra, Harry, acaba de incursionar en la música para una buena causa, la concientización del síndrome de estrés post traumático.
A través de la cuenta oficial de Instagram de los duques de Sussex, se anunció que el esposo de Meghan Markle se unió a Jon Bon Jovi y el coro Invictus Games para grabar un tema llamado "Unbroken" y que busca darle voz a los veteranos de guerra que viven con estrés postraumático.
I said I’ll give it a shot...[Sound On 🔊] • Stay tuned for more to come later... #WeAreInvictus
En los videos se puede ver cómo Harry está a punto de cantar con Jon Bon Jovi en los estudios de Abbey Road pero dejan con la incógnita para la sorpresa que preparan en próximo marzo.
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
