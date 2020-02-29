los40 mexico menu
    Príncipe Harry incursiona en la música

    Harry y Jon Bon Jovi están listos para una colaboración especial

    El ex príncipe y Duque de Inglaterra, Harry, acaba de incursionar en la música para una buena causa, la concientización del síndrome de estrés post traumático.

    A través de la cuenta oficial de Instagram de los duques de Sussex, se anunció que el esposo de Meghan Markle se unió a Jon Bon Jovi y el coro Invictus Games para grabar un tema llamado "Unbroken" y que busca darle voz a los veteranos de guerra que viven con estrés postraumático.

    I said I’ll give it a shot...[Sound On 🔊] • Stay tuned for more to come later... #WeAreInvictus

    En los videos se puede ver cómo Harry está a punto de cantar con Jon Bon Jovi en los estudios de Abbey Road pero dejan con la incógnita para la sorpresa que preparan en próximo marzo.

