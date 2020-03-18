los40 mexico menu
    Fanático entró a la casa de Ariana Grande en Los Ángeles

    Un hombre logró burlar la seguridad de la residencia de Ariana Grande y entró con el objetivo de entregarle una carta de amor

    Un hombre logró burlar la seguridad de la residencia de Ariana Grande y entró con el objetivo de entregarle una carta de amor.

    De acuerdo con distintos medios el hombre le llevaba una carta de amor a la cantante y tras burlar la seguridad de la casa de la cantante comenzó a golpear la puerta y pedía agritos ver a Ariana.

    Para su mala suerte la guapa cantante no se encontraba en su casa en ese momento, así que los elementos de seguridad llamaron a la policía y tuvo que ser arrestado.

    La cantante también se encuentra en cuarentena por el Coronavirus en alguna de sus residencias, para mala suerte de su enamorado no se encontraba en esa.

    El sujeto fue acusado por allanamiento, obstrucción de la justicia y agresión.

