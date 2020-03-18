Fanático entró a la casa de Ariana Grande en Los Ángeles
Un hombre logró burlar la seguridad de la residencia de Ariana Grande y entró con el objetivo de entregarle una carta de amor
Un hombre logró burlar la seguridad de la residencia de Ariana Grande y entró con el objetivo de entregarle una carta de amor.
De acuerdo con distintos medios el hombre le llevaba una carta de amor a la cantante y tras burlar la seguridad de la casa de la cantante comenzó a golpear la puerta y pedía agritos ver a Ariana.
Para su mala suerte la guapa cantante no se encontraba en su casa en ese momento, así que los elementos de seguridad llamaron a la policía y tuvo que ser arrestado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
happy birthday thank u next 🤍 making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. :) sending a tremendous, warm hug.
La cantante también se encuentra en cuarentena por el Coronavirus en alguna de sus residencias, para mala suerte de su enamorado no se encontraba en esa.
El sujeto fue acusado por allanamiento, obstrucción de la justicia y agresión.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios