Chris Hemsworth dará entrenamoentos gratis en App
Chris Hemsworth ha lanzado su aplicación "Fitness Centr" en donde dará entrenamientos de manera gratuita.
Para todos los que quieren verse como Thor y a las chicas que les falta un poco de motivación para ejercitarse, les aseguro que esta es suficiente, ¿no?, pues ya podrás tener al entrenador perfecto.
Ante la situación a la que se enfrentan varios países en el mundo, Chris a decidido dejar esta App y sus beneficios gratuitos durante 6 semanas.
El actor anunció esto en un video a través de su cuenta de Instagram y como era de esperarse sus seguidores están más que emocionados y sin duda aprovecharán esta oportunidad.
Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.
Hemsworth trabaja con expertos para hacer funcionar esta aplicación, es por eso que los ejercicios no necesitan aparatos complicados para realizarse, así mismo la dieta que lleva se realiza con alimentos básicos en la despensa.
Cien por ciento adaptable para el trabajo en casa. ¿Te vas a animar?
Check out our new program Centr 6. It’s a mixture of Functional strength and cardio workouts . All you need is a set of delicious dumbbells, half a cup of motivation and a sprinkle of good old fashioned arghhhhhhhh!!! Goes like this:-6 exercises,6 reps, 6 rounds across a 6 week block , pop in the oven and enjoy the new shredded you. Boom. Comes out Feb 3rd on @centrfit Do it solo or grab a few mates and get involved !
