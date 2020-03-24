los40 mexico menu
    Chris Hemsworth dará entrenamoentos gratis en App

    Chris Hemsworth ha lanzado su aplicación "Fitness Centr" en donde dará entrenamientos de manera gratuita

    Para todos los que quieren verse como Thor y a las chicas que les falta un poco de motivación para ejercitarse, les aseguro que esta es suficiente, ¿no?, pues ya podrás tener al entrenador perfecto.

    Ante la situación a la que se enfrentan varios países en el mundo, Chris a decidido dejar esta App y sus beneficios gratuitos durante 6 semanas.

    El actor anunció esto en un video a través de su cuenta de Instagram y como era de esperarse sus seguidores están más que emocionados y sin duda aprovecharán esta oportunidad.

    Hemsworth trabaja con expertos para hacer funcionar esta aplicación, es por eso que los ejercicios no necesitan aparatos complicados para realizarse, así mismo la dieta que lleva se realiza con alimentos básicos en la despensa.

    Cien por ciento adaptable para el trabajo en casa. ¿Te vas a animar?

