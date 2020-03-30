Drake publica la primera foto con su hijo
Luego de años de negar y ocultar a su hijo, el rapero lo presentó en redes sociales
Drake abrió su corazón a sus fans y tras varios años de haber ocultado a su hijo y tener un distanciamiento con él, el rapero cambió su perspectiva de la vida y está consciente que lo mejor es la unión familiar.
Drake publicó en Instagram unas fotografías donde aparece con su hijo, la madre de su hijo y una con sus padres. Fue con una emotiva reflexión que invitó a la gente a liberarse del dolor.
"Lo más importante para ti ahora mismo es conectar con tu luz interior. Esto creará la mayor apertura para todos. Confía en que tienes todo el poder para que suceda, y para que suceda, conéctate con personas y cosas que te traigan mucha alegría. Cuando la mente empiece a sobreanalizar o temar, pon tu atención a algo grillante. No importa lo que haya sucedido en el pasado o lo que nos esté pasando ahora, siempre puedes tomar la decisión de liberarte de la rueda del sufrimiento y pánico para abrir tu propia luz".
El rapero también invitó a las personas que se tomen la oportunidad de reír o llorar, que no se juzguen y que recuerden que nunca están solos.
"Es imposible controlar lo que te rodea pero cuando te enfocas en cómo te quieres sentir, todo conspira par ayudarte", concluyó.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Drake había ocultado la situación con su hijo pero fue en 2018 que lo reveló a sus fans. Un fragmento de la canción dice: "No estaba ocultando a mi hijo del mundo, estaba escondiendo el mundo de mi hijo".
