    La verdad sobre el meteorito que cayó en Nigeria

    Fue una explosión la que provocó el enorme hoyo en Nigeria

    Luego de que se hicieran virales varias fotografías de un cráter en Nigeria por un supuesto meteorito, el Gobierno ha salido a informar la verdadera razón de estas fotografías.

    Las fotos que se tomaron en la localidad de Akure, en Ondo, Nigeria, muestran un enorme cráter en el suelo, el cual supuestamente se había formado por la caída de un meteorito que provocó el fallecimiento de personas y viviendas destruidas.

    Fue el gobernador del estado, Arakunrin Akeredolu, quien aclaró que se había tratado del incendio de un convoy que transportaba explosivos y que después se convirtió en una explosión.

    Personas de seguridad y voluntarios intentaron extinguir el fuego pero no lo lograron y el incidente se sintió hasta los alrededores de la localidad. Afortunadamente no hubieron fallecimientos.

    Entonces, si tú crees que se trataba de un meteorito, caíste en una Fake New.

