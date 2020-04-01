La verdad sobre el meteorito que cayó en Nigeria
Fue una explosión la que provocó el enorme hoyo en Nigeria
Luego de que se hicieran virales varias fotografías de un cráter en Nigeria por un supuesto meteorito, el Gobierno ha salido a informar la verdadera razón de estas fotografías.
Woke up this morning to the news of a loud noise being heard by people in akure,— Volqx Assistant • (@volqx__) March 28, 2020
Then some minutes later these pictures surfaced, showing how their road was affected tremendously
.....
Meanwhile, a similar incident was said to have occurred in the United states last night pic.twitter.com/7kLI5vOTaw
Las fotos que se tomaron en la localidad de Akure, en Ondo, Nigeria, muestran un enorme cráter en el suelo, el cual supuestamente se había formado por la caída de un meteorito que provocó el fallecimiento de personas y viviendas destruidas.
Fue el gobernador del estado, Arakunrin Akeredolu, quien aclaró que se había tratado del incendio de un convoy que transportaba explosivos y que después se convirtió en una explosión.
I see many people wish this Akure incidence was a meteor. Although the conspiracy theory sounds intriguing, we thank God this wasn't the case, else we would be hearing about multiple impact zones and a lot of fatalities.— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020
Kudos to the Police for managing the situation well.
Personas de seguridad y voluntarios intentaron extinguir el fuego pero no lo lograron y el incidente se sintió hasta los alrededores de la localidad. Afortunadamente no hubieron fallecimientos.
The Actual Story of what happened in Akure.— Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) March 28, 2020
An unknown truck conveying explosives caught fire around 1:00am and exploded along Akure-Owo Road and the vehicle is currently buried in the sand.
More details soon. pic.twitter.com/v3REZCZMBr
Entonces, si tú crees que se trataba de un meteorito, caíste en una Fake New.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios