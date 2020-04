Xbox regala consola personalizada de Sonic The Hedgehog

Retweet this with #SonicXboxSweepstakes FAST for a chance to win a custom @SonicMovie console.



Just kidding, you can retweet at a regular pace. Take your time.



Xbox Live countries | 18+ | End 4/14/20 | Rules: https://t.co/vgt3AE2VCU pic.twitter.com/7yHK5u1kNj