Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro te invitan a su película
Una subasta virtual para combatir el COVID-19 te dará la oportunidad de actuar con Robert De Niro y Leonardo DiCaprio
Un reto viral al que todos querrán entrar y que promueve una buena causa. Leonardo DiCaprio lanzó una convocatoria junto a Robert De Niro y Martin Scorsese para dar la oportunidad de aparecer en una de sus películas. La única condición, ayudar a su fundación.
"Recientemente lanzamos #AmericasFoodFund (Fundación para la comida de América) para ayudar a asegurarnos de que las familias necesitadas tengan acceso a la comida en este tiempo crítico. Nuestras más vulnerables comunidades necesitan nuestro apoyo más que nunca", dice el inicio del mensaje.
Pero si la motivación de ayudar a los demás no es suficiente, Leonardo DiCaprio ofrece algo más, trabajar con ellos: "Si alguna vez te has preguntado qué se siente trabajar con Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro y yo, esta es tu oportundidad. Robert y yo protagonizaremos una nueva película llamada "Killers of the Flower Moon", dirigida por Scorsese. Queremos ofrecerte un personaje pequeño, la oportundidad de pasar un día en el set con nosotros tres y asistir a la premiere".
Lo único que debes hacer es entrar al sitio oficial de su fundación y donar lo que tú quieras. Oye, este reto sí me interesa.
Por cierto, si la actuación no es lo tuyo, otros de los premios incluyen una fiesta en Los Ángeles con Drake o jugar golf con Justin Timberlake.
