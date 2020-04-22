los40 mexico menu
    Estos dos pingüinos abrazados se han convertido en la foto del momento

    Precaución ¡Les puedes tener envidia porque ellos están enamorados!

    Dos pingüinos fueron fotografiados en medio de la noche de Melbourne mientras uno abrazaba al otro, y rápidamente se han convertido en la imagen del momento, es que la ternura que que generan sobrepasa todos los límites permitidos.

    Aunque la fotografía fue capturada hace un año atrás, recién durante estos días cuarentena y aislamiento social, se ha vuelto famosa.

    Tobías, el artista que capturó este lindo momento, cuenta en su Instagram que “Estos dos pingüinos de hadas posados sobre una roca con vista al horizonte de Melbourne estuvieron allí durante horas, revoloteando, observando las brillantes luces del horizonte y el océano”, y agrega que “En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman”.

