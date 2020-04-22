Estos dos pingüinos abrazados se han convertido en la foto del momento
Precaución ¡Les puedes tener envidia porque ellos están enamorados!
Dos pingüinos fueron fotografiados en medio de la noche de Melbourne mientras uno abrazaba al otro, y rápidamente se han convertido en la imagen del momento, es que la ternura que que generan sobrepasa todos los límites permitidos.
Aunque la fotografía fue capturada hace un año atrás, recién durante estos días cuarentena y aislamiento social, se ha vuelto famosa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Tobías, el artista que capturó este lindo momento, cuenta en su Instagram que “Estos dos pingüinos de hadas posados sobre una roca con vista al horizonte de Melbourne estuvieron allí durante horas, revoloteando, observando las brillantes luces del horizonte y el océano”, y agrega que “En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Pinguins Part 2. “... Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys) • • —>FOR PRINTS PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO tobiasvisuals@gmail.com <—
