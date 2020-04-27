Chris Pratt espera su primer hijo con Katherine Schwarzenegger
Aunque la pareja aún no lo ha confirmado, fotos demuestran que Katherine está embarazada
Chris Pratt le dará la bienvenida a su segundo hijo, el primero con su actual esposa Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Chris Pratt, protagonista de películas como "Guardianes de la Galaxia" y "Jurassic World", fue visto recientemente en las calles de California dando un paseo en bicicleta con su esposa Katherine, hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger.
La pareja disfrutó de un tiempo al aire libre a pesar del confinamiento por el COVID-19. Actualmente se permiten algunas actividades al aire libre en California y fue ahí donde paparazzis captaron a los recién casados.
Era evidente el embarazo de Katherine quien a pesar de llevar una playera holgada, se podía observar su vientre abultado.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt – Bike ride in Santa Monica #wwceleb #katherineschwarzenegger #chrispratt
Chris Pratt tiene un hijo de siete años con su ex pareja Anna Faris. Este sería el segundo para el actor quien se casó en junio del año pasado con la escritora de 30 años.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife
