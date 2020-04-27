los40 mexico menu
    Chris Pratt espera su primer hijo con Katherine Schwarzenegger

    Aunque la pareja aún no lo ha confirmado, fotos demuestran que Katherine está embarazada

    Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images

    Chris Pratt le dará la bienvenida a su segundo hijo, el primero con su actual esposa Katherine Schwarzenegger.

    Chris Pratt, protagonista de películas como "Guardianes de la Galaxia" y "Jurassic World", fue visto recientemente en las calles de California dando un paseo en bicicleta con su esposa Katherine, hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger.

    La pareja disfrutó de un tiempo al aire libre a pesar del confinamiento por el COVID-19. Actualmente se permiten algunas actividades al aire libre en California y fue ahí donde paparazzis captaron a los recién casados.

    Era evidente el embarazo de Katherine quien a pesar de llevar una playera holgada, se podía observar su vientre abultado.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt – Bike ride in Santa Monica #wwceleb #katherineschwarzenegger #chrispratt

    Una publicación compartida por World Women Celeb (@wwceleb) el

    Chris Pratt tiene un hijo de siete años con su ex pareja Anna Faris. Este sería el segundo para el actor quien se casó en junio del año pasado con la escritora de 30 años.

