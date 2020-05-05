los40 mexico menu
    Ojos de colores tan raros que son realmente auténticos

    "No filter needed"

    Existen personas con color de ojos tan extraños que los vuelven únicos en el mundo. Según estudios científicos, hace unos 10,000 años, todos los humanos tenían ojos color marrón, hasta que una mutación genética en uno de ellos causó que tuvieran los ojos azules.

    El color de ojos es determinado por la cantidad y distribución de la melanina en el iris y existen ojos de colores que no estamos acostumbrados a ver debido a una herencia genética dada o alguna enfermedad.

    Lo que es verdad, es que nos hemos encontrado en la web a las personas que tienen los ojos más hipnóticos.

    Los ojos de esta modelo...

    Grandes y de color

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    I just post To say I looooove you, guys 💛 #adolescentcontent

    Una publicación compartida por Maria Oz (@dukhovnoe_litso) el

    La genética no miente

    El contraste de la piel con estos ojos

    Una fiesta genética en piel y ojos

    Ojos grandes y expresivos

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Ворвалась. 💌

    Una publicación compartida por Ekaterina Mironenko (@katyamiro) el

    Los ojos de estos hombres

    Parecen ojos como si fueran un mundo

    Heterocromía como si fuera de Frozen

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Спасите дракона от принцессы. Makeup @inglotrussia #frozenmagic #inglot

    Una publicación compartida por Artist Kseniya Rain (@septembrenell) el

    Heterocromía en un hombre

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    #tbt nothing like crisp digitals

    Una publicación compartida por Mekhi Lucky (@officialmekhilucky_) el

    El contraste del color de cabello con lo místico de sus ojos

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Im waiting for 2018! 😂 I alread fcked up 2017

    Una publicación compartida por Bee (@melvnin) el

    Parece también que tiene lunares en los ojos

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    😐

    Una publicación compartida por Sonia ✨🌙 (@sonialeslie) el

    Esta foto es hipnótica por el arte y por esos ojos

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    Una publicación compartida por Adriana Duque (@adrianaduque44) el

    Pecas y ojos que combinan perfecto

