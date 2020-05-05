Ojos de colores tan raros que son realmente auténticos
Existen personas con color de ojos tan extraños que los vuelven únicos en el mundo. Según estudios científicos, hace unos 10,000 años, todos los humanos tenían ojos color marrón, hasta que una mutación genética en uno de ellos causó que tuvieran los ojos azules.
El color de ojos es determinado por la cantidad y distribución de la melanina en el iris y existen ojos de colores que no estamos acostumbrados a ver debido a una herencia genética dada o alguna enfermedad.
Lo que es verdad, es que nos hemos encontrado en la web a las personas que tienen los ojos más hipnóticos.
First result of 'The Art Of Beauty' masterclass by @tamarawilliams1 and @bolt_production ♥️ Had an awesome weekend and a lot of fun with all the students! ______________________________________________ Model| @paulii_nchen Photo| @tamarawilliams1 Retouch| @bolt_production Hair and makeup| @shari.mua ______________________________________________ #new #me #masterclass #theartofbeauty #tamarawilliams #photography #makeup#retouch #beauty #potd #viral #girl #heterochromia #beautyphotography #berlin #newyork #london #freshface #newface #vogue #voguemagazine #womanslook #model #highendmakeup #studiophotography #cute #pretty #hair #love #modelmalay
Los ojos de esta modelo...
2019 been a rough year for me but if it’s one thing I’ve learnt is how important self care and rest is. So my only resolution for this new decade is to make more time for myself no matter how selfish it sounds. As they say you can’t serve from an empty vessel! . . . What’s your New Years resolution?
Grandes y de color
I just post To say I looooove you, guys 💛 #adolescentcontent
La genética no miente
Scrubujeme v každom veku !👌 s najlepším @scrub_mark 😍 určite vyskúšaj,ako môj dedko,podľa mňa nebude robiť už nič iné... lebo keď si to dal dole,tvár si hladkal ešte hodinu,taká je veľmi hladučká😍🤗 #scrubwithcoffee #scrubwithgranddaddy #grandpapa #eyes #realcrystal #realeyes #nolenses #scrubdaddy #allnatural #stethoscope #essentialoils #studentnurse #womeninmedicine #lipbalm #skincareroutine #allnaturalproducts #premed #coffeescrub#healthy #organic #fitnurse #rosehipoil #allnaturalbeauty #peppermintcocoa #lavendermint
El contraste de la piel con estos ojos
‘cause of circumstances I didn’t really show pics from this amazing shoot in #Jodhpur for @tales_of_gaia But it’s a great shame to hide them only in my computer cause it was such a great journey! Endlessly grateful for all the beauties that made it happen. It’s one of my favorite shoots of all time💙 #olgavetrovaphotography . . . . . #fashionphoto #fashionphotographer #portraitmood #portraitpage #marvelous_shots #fashionista #fashionstyle #moscowfashion #goa #artproject #photographeringoa #фотографвгоа #creativephotography #creativephotoshoot
Una fiesta genética en piel y ojos
If you’ve been watching my story over the past couple months, you would have seen how much I’ve been pushing for POSITIVITY on social media. So after my 4 years in the fashion industry, I have decided to try to use this platform to post more ‘behind the scenes’ of future shoots/campaigns with modelling tips I’ve learnt since starting this journey. For new and aspiring models, I fully understand that this is a hard industry to break into and I want to offer as many BTS of shoots which I am allowed to, so that somebody watching can build their career or even just learn more about the fashion industry from a model’s perspective! With how powerful social media has become and continues to grow, I think it’s important that positivity is spread in abundance in ANY way possible and I want to kickstart this the very least with my Instagram. This will be a small footprint in the social world… but there is way too much negativity of what you should/shouldn’t do on social media for likes/comments/followers. As a model who has been blessed with this opportunity, let’s see if I can help make a REAL difference in 2019! 🤷🏾♂️🌍✅ #KaineBuffonge #PositivityAttracts #Heterochromia 📸: @brockelbank
Ojos grandes y expresivos
Los ojos de estos hombres
Parecen ojos como si fueran un mundo
Thank you all for the love on my latest video! It really means so much to me 💕Special thank you to @personaltouchjewelers & @stvincentjewelrycenter for gifting me and Åsmund such a special gift. We LOVE our rings!!! 😭🥰 if you’re in the LA area, PLEASE go and check them out ☺️
Heterocromía como si fuera de Frozen
Спасите дракона от принцессы. Makeup @inglotrussia #frozenmagic #inglot
Heterocromía en un hombre
El contraste del color de cabello con lo místico de sus ojos
Parece también que tiene lunares en los ojos
Esta foto es hipnótica por el arte y por esos ojos
Pecas y ojos que combinan perfecto
The beautiful @sineadisprivate featured for Freckles nearly 4 years ago and after sending this to her in the past few days informs me she has changed a fair bit... I love that all these kids are now becoming young adults and now look completely different... Day28 of Brockdown today for me and my girls and I’m missing documenting the current series to be perfectly honest, all you UK based folk please remember to Thank our incredible NHS at 8pm later tonight as they’re simply keeping the Country going at this present time. PLEASE STAY HOME. STAY SAFE... And THANK YOU to the NHS. #Kid #Freckles #ForestHill #Skin #Inspire #Hasselblad #Photography #H4D60 #MrElbank #London #Beauty #Portrait #Hasselblad @hasselblad
