    Selena Gomez experimenta en la cocina esta cuarentena

    Muchos famosos han cocinado durante esta cuarentena, Selena Gomez no se quiso quedar atrás y se unió a un programa de cocina que estrenará pronto

    Muchos famosos han cocinado durante esta cuarentena, Selena Gomez no se quiso quedar atrás y se unió a un programa de cocina que estrenará pronto.

    Gomez mostrará sus dotes como cocinera y colaborará con un chef en estre programa que contara con una temporada de 10 capítulos, en los cuales en cada uno el propósito es crear platillos a distancia, dirigida por distintos chefs.

    Según informó The Hollywood Reporter, la transmisión será a través de la plataforma HBO Max, la cantante compartió la noticia más que emocionada a través de su cuenta de Twitter e Instragram.

    "Siempre he hablado mucho sobre mi amor por la comida. Creo que me han preguntado cientos de veces en entrevistas si tenía otra carrera, qué haría y respondí que sería divertido ser chef. Sin embargo, definitivamente no tengo el entrenamiento formal. Como muchos de nosotros mientras estamos en casa, me encuentro cocinando más y experimentando en la cocina", escribióó Selena.

