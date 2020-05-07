Selena Gomez experimenta en la cocina esta cuarentena
Muchos famosos han cocinado durante esta cuarentena, Selena Gomez no se quiso quedar atrás y se unió a un programa de cocina que estrenará pronto
Gomez mostrará sus dotes como cocinera y colaborará con un chef en estre programa que contara con una temporada de 10 capítulos, en los cuales en cada uno el propósito es crear platillos a distancia, dirigida por distintos chefs.
Según informó The Hollywood Reporter, la transmisión será a través de la plataforma HBO Max, la cantante compartió la noticia más que emocionada a través de su cuenta de Twitter e Instragram.
So excited about my cooking show with @hbomax!! Will obviously be listening to this playlist 🥰🍝 https://t.co/9QETV3AfcW— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 5, 2020
"Siempre he hablado mucho sobre mi amor por la comida. Creo que me han preguntado cientos de veces en entrevistas si tenía otra carrera, qué haría y respondí que sería divertido ser chef. Sin embargo, definitivamente no tengo el entrenamiento formal. Como muchos de nosotros mientras estamos en casa, me encuentro cocinando más y experimentando en la cocina", escribióó Selena.
