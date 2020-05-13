los40 mexico menu
    ¡Un bebé chef de un año de edad es viral y es muy adorable!

    Su mamá de seguro se divierte muchísimo haciendo estos videos

    Muchas personas en sus casas están compartiendo contenido genial y gracioso, para hacer más llevadera esta cuarentena. Pero, internet está vuelto loco esta semana con un bebé hermoso que es chef y cocina junto con su mamá.

    Su nombre es Kobe, tiene un año de edad y su Mami es la que se encarga de grabarlo y editar los videos que tanto están divirtiendo a los usuarios.

    La cuenta de Instagram fue abierta en febrero y ya tiene más de medio millón de seguidores, con muchos videos en los que se ve al bebé feliz preparar los platillos y obviamente llevándose a la boca muchos ingredientes. En algunos, balbucea unas palabras como “hot”, indicando que el platillo aún está caliente para comerlo.

    Desde una pizza

    Unas barritas de chispa de chocolate ¿Ya viste cómo se emociona con los ingredientes?

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    I made vegan banana chocolate chip bars for my momma on Mother’s Day! They were so good! Kelly enjoyed a bowl lick too.. 🐶

    Una publicación compartida por KOBE EATS (@kobe_yn) el

    Qué tal unas kebabs de piña. Es gracioso como avienta las banderillas al asador.

    El primero de mayo celebraron 100 mil seguidores con esta receta

