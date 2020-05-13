¡Un bebé chef de un año de edad es viral y es muy adorable!
Su mamá de seguro se divierte muchísimo haciendo estos videos
Muchas personas en sus casas están compartiendo contenido genial y gracioso, para hacer más llevadera esta cuarentena. Pero, internet está vuelto loco esta semana con un bebé hermoso que es chef y cocina junto con su mamá.
Su nombre es Kobe, tiene un año de edad y su Mami es la que se encarga de grabarlo y editar los videos que tanto están divirtiendo a los usuarios.
La cuenta de Instagram fue abierta en febrero y ya tiene más de medio millón de seguidores, con muchos videos en los que se ve al bebé feliz preparar los platillos y obviamente llevándose a la boca muchos ingredientes. En algunos, balbucea unas palabras como “hot”, indicando que el platillo aún está caliente para comerlo.
Desde una pizza
My momma got a DIY PIZZA KIT from @chichos_pizza tonight for dinner! We’ve never done this before and it was so much fun! I was very focused and so excited... well.. because of cheese of course! AND It was a lot of fun to play with that big squishy thing in the beginning too 🤣🍕
Unas barritas de chispa de chocolate ¿Ya viste cómo se emociona con los ingredientes?
I made vegan banana chocolate chip bars for my momma on Mother’s Day! They were so good! Kelly enjoyed a bowl lick too.. 🐶
Qué tal unas kebabs de piña. Es gracioso como avienta las banderillas al asador.
El primero de mayo celebraron 100 mil seguidores con esta receta
My momma and I don’t bake often... and a cake was the most requested thing to make to celebrate 100K ... so... we tried, and a cake in a box for the win! 🤣 this one was SUPER messy and SUPER fun. If only we could fit in more than 60 seconds here! I’ll upload more footage to my YouTube for you to see! Thank you everyone for following, I’m glad I can bring a smile to your faces! 🎉❤️🎂 ( I think we need a @bountypapertowels sponsorship, do you agree? 🤣)
