La transformación física de un hombre que padeció Coronavirus
Un enfermero con gran musculatura cambió su aspecto luego de padecer la enfermedad
Un enfermero acaba de demostrar lo poderosa que es la enfermedad del COVID-19 y cómo de un momento a otro esta puede cambiar tu aspecto físico.
Mike Schultz, un enfermero del centro médico de California, fue contagiado por Coronavirus aparentemente en un festival al que asistió. Dos semanas después del evento, el hombre fue hospitalizado por el virus pero lo sorprendente es que no perdió solo su salud sino también su aspecto físico.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends Getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity. I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time....maybe even do cardio 😱. #covid19 #caronavirus #recovery #godblessmynurses
Schultz estaba acostumbrado a tener una gran musculatura pues dedicaba gran parte de su día a entrenar su cuerpo. Ahora, ha compartido cómo lo dejó la enfermedad luego de haber permanecido ocho semanas en el hospital.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Update: passed my modified barium swallow test today So now I can eat what I want (pizza ) and drink what I want (coke zero). Also I walked around the PT gym a few times and climbed some small steps all while my PT secretly turned down my oxygen. This is the first day I’ve really walked btw. I am determined as hell to get out of here and get back to some sort of normalcy. I would not be able to do any of this if I didn’t have the help of my hero and boyfriend @dj_jwarren whom I haven’t seen since March 17. Hoping to get out of here very soon Where I’ll continue physical therapy at home. This disease is no joke people. if you think you’re too young to get it,think again. Thank all of you for your kind words and support I can only get through so much without getting emotional to have a good update in a few days. #stayhome #covid_19 #keepyourdistance
El hombre quiso compartir su historia para demostrar que se trata de una enfermedad grave y para concientizar a la gente sobre los extremos cuidados que deben tener.
