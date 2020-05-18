los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    La transformación física de un hombre que padeció Coronavirus

    Un enfermero con gran musculatura cambió su aspecto luego de padecer la enfermedad

    Un enfermero acaba de demostrar lo poderosa que es la enfermedad del COVID-19 y cómo de un momento a otro esta puede cambiar tu aspecto físico.

    Mike Schultz, un enfermero del centro médico de California, fue contagiado por Coronavirus aparentemente en un festival al que asistió. Dos semanas después del evento, el hombre fue hospitalizado por el virus pero lo sorprendente es que no perdió solo su salud sino también su aspecto físico.

    Schultz estaba acostumbrado a tener una gran musculatura pues dedicaba gran parte de su día a entrenar su cuerpo. Ahora, ha compartido cómo lo dejó la enfermedad luego de haber permanecido ocho semanas en el hospital.

    El hombre quiso compartir su historia para demostrar que se trata de una enfermedad grave y para concientizar a la gente sobre los extremos cuidados que deben tener.

    Comentarios