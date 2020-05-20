los40 mexico menu
    Fusiona los rostros de dos celebridades y hace increíbles creaciones

    Imagina la fusión de Lana del Rey con Natalie Portman o Brad Pitt con Johnny Depp

    El photoshop nos da unas posibilidades infinitas de crear ilustraciones y editar fotos como queramos. Lo malo es cuando la gente se pasa de filtros o simplemente te vende algo que no es.

    Imagina el rostro de alguna celebridad fusionaba con otra, es así como Benjamin, Morphy_Me en Instagram, hace fusión de estas personalidades creando una persona completamente increíble.

    El artista tiene más de 100 mil seguidores y también ofrece la posibilidad de que te fusione a ti con algún artista, creemos que para esto pues ya le tienes que pagar, sin embargo suena bien que te mezclen con tu artista favorito. ¿Cómo quedará la mezcla?

    Por ejemplo, a este hombre le hicieron la fusión con The Rock y la verdad es que están igualitos.

    1.- Harry Styles & Mick Jagger

    2.- Guy Pearce & Brad Pitt

    3.- Sadie Sink & Millie Bobby Brown

    4.- Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

    5.- Emma Watson & Emilia Clarke

    6.- Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland

    7.- Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh

    8.- Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp

    9.- Billie Eilish & Lady Gaga

    10.- Kaya Scodelario & Emma Stone

    11.- Zac Efron & Chris Hemsworth

    12.- Joaquin Phoenix & Heath Ledger

