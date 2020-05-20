Fusiona los rostros de dos celebridades y hace increíbles creaciones
Imagina la fusión de Lana del Rey con Natalie Portman o Brad Pitt con Johnny Depp
El photoshop nos da unas posibilidades infinitas de crear ilustraciones y editar fotos como queramos. Lo malo es cuando la gente se pasa de filtros o simplemente te vende algo que no es.
Imagina el rostro de alguna celebridad fusionaba con otra, es así como Benjamin, Morphy_Me en Instagram, hace fusión de estas personalidades creando una persona completamente increíble.
El artista tiene más de 100 mil seguidores y también ofrece la posibilidad de que te fusione a ti con algún artista, creemos que para esto pues ya le tienes que pagar, sin embargo suena bien que te mezclen con tu artista favorito. ¿Cómo quedará la mezcla?
Por ejemplo, a este hombre le hicieron la fusión con The Rock y la verdad es que están igualitos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
OMG they look so much alike, it's crazy!! 😱😱 Are we sure they're not the same person?? 864- Dwayne Johnson & The Rock @therock ----------- #dwaynejohnson #therock #AprilFools #cinema #sanandreas #baywatch #funny #jumanji #fastandfurious #morphyme_dwaynejohnson #morphyme_therock
1.- Harry Styles & Mick Jagger
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I'm just gonna leave this here 👀 875- Harry Styles & Mick Jagger @harrystyles @mickjagger 📸 Original pic of Mick Jagger by @jeanmarieperierofficial --------- #harrystyles #mickjagger #therollingstones #onedirection #hollywood #fineline #music #morphyme_harrystyles #morphyme_mickjagger
2.- Guy Pearce & Brad Pitt
3.- Sadie Sink & Millie Bobby Brown
4.- Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Since you asked for it, here's the masculine version of @gigihadid and @zayn 😁 who still looks a bit feminine, but oh well 😅 879- Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik ------ #gigihadid #zaynmalik #gigi #zayn #baby #celebrities #onedirection #zigi #morphyme_gigihadid #morphyme_zaynmalik
5.- Emma Watson & Emilia Clarke
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Birthday to the love of my life @Emmawatson, the most inspiring, beautiful, smart, talented, funny, brave, cute, amazing person on this planet 😍 #throwback to 10 morphs I did with her. Which one is your fav ? 🤔 (we all know Emma Watson alone is the best version of Emma Watson tho) ----- #emmawatson morphed with #emiliaclarke #caradelevingne #shailenewoodley #kiernanshipka #alexisbledel #kristenstewart #galgadot #barbarapalvin #kayascodelario #taylorswift #morphyme_emmawatson
6.- Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Are the fangirls of Timothée and Tom actually the same people ? If so, enjoy 😅 860- Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland @tchalamet @tomholland2013 ---------- #timotheechalamet #tomholland #littlewomen #callmebyyourname #marvel #peterparker #spiderman #avengers #cinema #morphyme_tomholland #morphyme_timotheechalamet For @buenosdayes
7.- Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Birthday to Scarlett Johansson, one of my favorite actress ever 🎉😍🎂 Here morphed with Florence Pugh, her costar in the upcoming movie Black Widow :) 835- Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh @florencepugh @seriouslyscarlett ------ #scarlettjohansson #florencepugh #blackwidow #natasharomanoff #avengers #marvel #marriagestory #jojorabbit #morphyme_scarlettjohansson #morphyme_florencepugh
8.- Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
🎬 Saw someone requested Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, good opportunity to repost this one I did 4 or 5 years ago, probably a lot of you haven't seen it :) ----------- #johnnydepp #bradpitt #cinema #actors #piratesofthecaribbean #onceuponatimeinhollywood #morphyme_bradpitt #morphyme_johnnydepp
9.- Billie Eilish & Lady Gaga
10.- Kaya Scodelario & Emma Stone
11.- Zac Efron & Chris Hemsworth
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In these crazy times, let me bless your feed with Chris Efron. Stay safe everyone 🙏 853- Zac Efron & Chris Hemsworth @zacefron @chrishemsworth ------ #zacefron #chrishemsworth #cinema #thor #avengers #marvel #thegreatestshowman #highschoolmusical #morphyme_zacefron #morphyme_chrishemsworth For @emmartin1025 🏆
12.- Joaquin Phoenix & Heath Ledger
