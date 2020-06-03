Halsey es alcanzada por balas de goma y metralla mientras protestaba
La artista hizo parte de las protestas en Estados Unidos por la muerte de George Floyd.
Halsey también marchó este fin de semana en las protestas que tienen lugar en Estados Unidos generadas por la muerte de George Floyd. La cantante estaba en la línea de fuego, expresando su indignación, pidiendo justicia y luchando contra el racismo.
A través de su Instagram, la artista estadounidense -irlandesa, italiana y húngara por parte de madre y de padre afroamericano- compartió varias fotografías demostrando que, en las marchas de Los Ángeles, estaban siendo pacíficas.
Más personas así por favor , que impotencia pero que orgullo de saber que nuestra generación de artistas no se quedan calladas, que inspiran a sus fans que también se involucren, ellos podrían quedarse en su casa tranquilos pero deciden ir y alzar su voz 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤❤ https://t.co/jeM2CDNldY— QUIMERA 49 🌧 (@yossyAQ) June 1, 2020
"Nos mantuvimos pacíficos sin movernos y sin romper la línea. Ellos abrieron fuego con balas de goma y gases lacrimógenos varias veces contra ciudadanos que no los provocaban", escribió junto a las dos primeras imágenes, que mostraban a la policía con equipo de protección.
"La mayoría simplemente les rogamos que tuvieran empatía. Que reconsideraran. Que consideraran la humanidad, la historia y el futuro de nuestras naciones. Abrieron fuego varias veces. Fui alcanzada dos veces: una por balas de goma y otra por metralla. Fuimos gaseados repetidamente durante horas", añadió.
fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn— h (@halsey) May 31, 2020
A pesar de lo expresado, Halsey no fue arrestada y se encuentra sana y salva, aunque otros no corrieron con la misma suerte. A través de Twitter pidió no minimizar el efecto de estas balas y que consideren las lesiones que algunos, como ella, han sufrido a pesa de ser pacíficos.
It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
