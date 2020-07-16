Niño defiende a su hermanita de un perro y recibe 90 puntadas
Un pequeñito salvó a su hermanita de un terrible accidente con un perro. A cambio, recibió varias raspaduras, moretones y 90 puntadas.
Nikki Walker, una mujer originaria de Cheyenne, Wyoming, en Estados Unidos, compartió la historia de su sobrino de seis años, Bridger, quien salvó a su hermanita de un ataque de un perro.
Fue a través de Instagram que Nikki pidió ayuda a la gente para que se viralizara la historia de su sobrino y este pudiera recibir palabras de aliento de sus super héroes favoritos porque para ella, él ya se estaba uniendo a sus filas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
"Mi sobrino de seis años, Bridger, salvó la vida de su hermana pequeña al pararse entre ella y un perro. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, agarró la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", reveló acompañado de unas fotografías donde se ve al niño con su hermana antes y después del accidente.
Lo más conmovedor fueron las palabras del pequeño después de mantener a salvo a su hermana: "Si alguien tuviera que morir, pensé que debería ser yo".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
El pequeño ya es conocido por todo el mundo y después de la insistencia de la gente, su familia abrió una cuenta para recaudar fondos para su recuperación. Así mismo, revelaron que los dueños del perro han sido muy amables y la familia no tiene ningún resentimiento hacia ellos.
Bridger se está recuperando y gracias a su acto heróico ha conocido incluso al Capitán América.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios