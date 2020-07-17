Anunciadas nuevas fechas para Rammstein en México
Las fechas han sido reprogramadas para el 2021
Los conciertos que la banda alemana de rock Rammstein tenían previstos para desarrollarse en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá han sido re agendados para el año 2021, esto después de que la cuarentena por Covid-19 imposibilitara la realización de los mismos programados para el 26 y 27 de septiembre de este año.
Lo anterior fue oficializado por las mismas redes oficiales de la banda quienes confirmaron que las nuevas fechas programadas para los shows serán el 30 de septiembre y el 1 de octubre del 2021.
Las personas que adquirieron boletos originalmente para el show del 26 de septiembre serán validos para el 31 de septiembre del 2021, mientras los que tenían entradas para el show del 27 de septiembre podrán ingresar al show del 1 de octubre del 2021.
Los liderados por Till Lindemann también dieron a conocer las fechas re agendadas de los shows reprogramados que realizarán en Los Ángeles, Chicago, Filadelfia y Montreal.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆! The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City; the full list of rescheduled dates are below. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date. Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase. To purchase tickets for the 2021 tour, please visit rammstein.com. Thank you so much for your patience, and we are looking forward to seeing you next year! 𝟴/𝟮𝟮/𝟮𝟭 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau 𝟴/𝟮𝟲/𝟮𝟭 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗮, PA - Lincoln Financial Field 𝟵/𝟭/𝟮𝟭 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗴𝗼, IL - Soldier Field 𝟵/𝟯/𝟮𝟭 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗮𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘀, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium 𝟵/𝟴/𝟮𝟭 𝗙𝗼𝘅𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵, (Boston), MA - Gillette Stadium 𝟵/𝟭𝟬/𝟮𝟭 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱, (NYC), NJ - MetLife Stadium 𝟵/𝟭𝟴/𝟮𝟭 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 𝟵/𝟮𝟰/𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗼, TX - Alamodome 𝟵/𝟯𝟬/𝟮𝟭 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆, MX - Foro Sol 𝟭𝟬/𝟭/𝟮𝟭 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆, MX - Foro Sol #rammstein #northamericastadiumtour2021
