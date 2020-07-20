Chris Cornell: se estrena cover inédito de 'Patience', canción de Guns N' Roses
Escucha la versión que ha encantado a los fans del difunto Chris
Chris Cornell nació un 20 de julio de 1964 y hoy fue recordado por su esposa Vicky Cornell quien publicó una versión inédita de un cover hecho de la canción 'Patience' de Guns N' Roses. El ex cantante de Soundgarden, Audioslave y Temple of the dog habría cumplido 56 años.
Chris Cornell /
La canción se grabó en 2016 en los estudios Henson de Los Ángeles y había permanecido inédita. Según cuenta la nota de prensa del lanzamiento, Cornell estaba grabando allí su disco y, al mismo tiempo, enseñando a su hija Toni Cornell cómo tocar esta canción de Guns N' Roses, grupo del que era fan.
One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016, which he still had. “Patience” was one of them. That recording was inspired by our daughter Toni, who was a huge GNR fan and asked her dad to teach her to play it on the guitar. His cover is so hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories. His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music , stories and art. A man is not dead while his name is still spoken...and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns as bright upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy. I want to thank everyone who continues to celebrate and keep Chris alive. A special thank you to Axl, Slash, and Duff for continuing to honor Chris in their live shows. And to all of Chris’s fans, thank you for holding him in your hearts and always sharing your love for Chris with us. I want to thank our children too; for you are a reflection of your father, both his strength and his kindness (and helping to put together this video he’d be so proud)! The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you Chris, Happy Birthday #noonesingslikeyouanymore
"Uno de los ingenieros de Chris me recordó recientemente las grabaciones de Chris de las sesiones en 2016. 'Patience' fue una de ellas. Escucharlo nuevamente después de tantos años fue inquietantemente hermoso; lo trajo de vuelta en una avalancha de recuerdos agridulces"
Chris Cornell performance /
"Su cumpleaños parecía el momento perfecto para compartir esto y celebrar a Chris, su voz, su música, historias y arte. Es cierto que un hombre no está muerto mientras su nombre aún se pronuncia... y, a través de su arte, el alma de un artista todavía arde tan brillante como siempre sobre todos aquellos que lo admiran y recuerdan."
Chris Cornell y Vicky Cornell /
"Lanzar música que fue especial para Chris mantiene una parte de él aquí con nosotros: su corazón y su alma. Su amor y su legado. Un agradecimiento especial a Axl Rose, Slash y Duff por continuar honrando a Chris en sus shows en vivo. Y a todos los fans de Chris, gracias por tenerlo en sus corazones y siempre compartir su amor por Chris con nosotros. Quiero agradecer a nuestros hijos también; porque son un reflejo de su padre, tanto su fuerza como en su amabilidad."
Chris Conrell y familia 2010 /
"El recuerdo de tu sonrisa todavía hace que mi corazón, roto como está, late tan rápido como la primera vez que nos vimos. Te queremos, Chris, feliz cumpleaños". - Vicky Cornell.
Chris Cornell sonriendo en firma de autógrafos /
Puedes escuchar la canción aquí.
