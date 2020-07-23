Taylor Swift sorprende a sus fans con álbum sorpresa

Taylor Swift está lista para dar nueva música a sus fans pues ha anunciado el lanzamiento de un nuevo álbum que se estrenará esta misma noche.

A través de sus redes sociales, Taylor Swift anunció el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum "Folklore", un proyecto que no estaba planeado pero que vino a sustituir a los que tuvieron que cancelarse por la pandemia.

"La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado este verano no terminaron sucediendo, pero hay algo que no había planeado para que sucediera. Y esa es mi octavo álbum de estudio, folklore. Sorpresa. Esta noche a medianoche lanzaré todo mi nuevo álbum de canciones en las que he vertido todos mis caprichos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones.

Escribí y grabé esta música de forma aislada, pero pude colaborar con algunos de mis héroes musicales. Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado cuándo lanzar esta música en el momento "perfecto", pero los tiempos en que vivimos siguen recordándome que nada está garantizado. Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas, deberías sacarlo al mundo. Ese es el lado de la incertidumbre con el que puedo abordar. Los amo mucho chicos", dice el primer mensaje de la cantante sobre su nuevo proyecto.

Así mismo, Swift anunció que serán 16 temas para la edición normal pero las copias físicas de su material incluirán un tema extra llamado "The Lakes". Además, existirán ocho ediciones distintas del disco.

Pero por si esta noticia fuera poca cosa, anunció que esta misma noche también estrenará "Cardigan", el videoclip de su primer sencillo de este álbum, dirigido por ella misma y fotografiado por el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto.

Un buen día para los swifties ¿no creen?