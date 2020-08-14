los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Hija de La Roca no puede creer que su papá sea Maui

    Dwayne Johnson mostró cómo su pequeña, fan de Moana, no le cree a su papá que él es uno de los personajes principales de la película

    Para Dwayne Johnson "La Roca", ser uno de los actores más exitosos, famosos y ricos de Hollywood debería ser suficiente pero si no tiene la aprobación de su hija, nada es importante, sobre todo si ella se niega a aceptar que su personaje favorito lo interpreta él.

    Fue a través de su cuenta de Instagram que La Roca compartió un video donde muestra un tiempo de calidad con su pequeña de dos años, Tiana. Los dos están cantando y repitiendo una escena de Moana, la película donde él tuvo el honor te interpretar al semidios del agua, Maui.

    La Roca cantaba a la perfección cada parte de la canción "De Nada", que forma parte de la música original de la película. Su pequeña lo imitaba y seguía algunas palabras pero cuando al fin terminó, él le pregunta casi serio si su papá era Maui, ella respondió determinantemente con un "no".

    A Johnson no le quedó de otra más que reírse pues al parecer no es la primera vez que ocurre. Anteriormente había compartido un video donde ocurre lo mismo, incluso cuando el actor ha demostrado que esa es la película favorita de su hija y la han visto y cantado más de cien veces.

    Suponemos que ser famoso a veces no es como creemos.

    Comentarios