Hija de La Roca no puede creer que su papá sea Maui
Dwayne Johnson mostró cómo su pequeña, fan de Moana, no le cree a su papá que él es uno de los personajes principales de la película
Para Dwayne Johnson "La Roca", ser uno de los actores más exitosos, famosos y ricos de Hollywood debería ser suficiente pero si no tiene la aprobación de su hija, nada es importante, sobre todo si ella se niega a aceptar que su personaje favorito lo interpreta él.
Fue a través de su cuenta de Instagram que La Roca compartió un video donde muestra un tiempo de calidad con su pequeña de dos años, Tiana. Los dos están cantando y repitiendo una escena de Moana, la película donde él tuvo el honor te interpretar al semidios del agua, Maui.
La Roca cantaba a la perfección cada parte de la canción "De Nada", que forma parte de la música original de la película. Su pequeña lo imitaba y seguía algunas palabras pero cuando al fin terminó, él le pregunta casi serio si su papá era Maui, ella respondió determinantemente con un "no".
A Johnson no le quedó de otra más que reírse pues al parecer no es la primera vez que ocurre. Anteriormente había compartido un video donde ocurre lo mismo, incluso cuando el actor ha demostrado que esa es la película favorita de su hija y la han visto y cantado más de cien veces.
Suponemos que ser famoso a veces no es como creemos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Could this be the glorious day my sweet baby Tia, finally accepts that her daddy is the demigod, Maui from MOANA? After repeatedly requesting, “sing to my doggies daddy” I have a good feeling about this one 🤞🏾 Aaaaaaaand that’s a very firm, NO. Even the doggies are callin’ BS 😂 Enjoy your weekend, my friends! 🤙🏾
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here’s the gospel - I’m a concise communicator, firm and fair negotiator and after singing “you’re welcome” for the 10th time - when I say it’s time for Tia to go to bed - then it’s time to go to bed, because I said so and I’m the boss. Ok sure honey, we’ll just stay up another 15minutes watching Moana vids on YouTube. And she still refuses to believe I’m Maui 🙋🏽♂️😂 #itsgoodtobetheboss 🖤
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Never mind. She still refuses to believe the urban legend that her daddy is actually, Maui. At this rate it’s even pure speculation that her daddy is also The Rock. I’ll happily take these L’s and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond 😆💪🏾❤️ #3000timesandcounting
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Just us enjoying Maui sing “You’re Welcome” from Moana for the 3,978th time. And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy. Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she’ll believe that one 😂🤷🏽♂️ This kinda stuff makes my day 🙏🏾🖤
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
And for the 1,927th time I will sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂 But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, “Maui” from Moana. 😂🤷🏽♂️ #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios