Así se está filmando la nueva película de "Jurassic World"
La pandemia no fue motivo para suspender la filmación de "Jurassic World: Domination". Todo se está llevando a cabo bajo las medidas de la nueva normalidad
La producción reinició en Inglaterra y fue la actriz encargada de darle vida a Clarie, Bryce Dallas Howard quien compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram cómo se están llevando a cabo las grabaciones.
En una entrevista para The New York Times la actriz confirmó que las grabaciones se están llevando en los estudios Pinewood en Londres.
Going back to work I’m reminded that when people work together, pretty much anything is possible. The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are. Even more, it’s shown how as a collective we have an opportunity to transform the infrastructure of the entertainment industry in its entirety and for the better. Though the changes on sets are a product of a COVID world, I and so many others believe many of the protocols will last far beyond the current visible crisis. Protocols around effective communication, collaborative decision-making, and consent and touch are examples of a system that above all prioritizes equity. We are rebuilding set dynamics and creating an environment in which all parties feel safe, heard, and supported. That’s a space we will strive for, pandemic or not. The only way for any of us to remain safe is having access to support and information and the power to speak up. It’s time that we all step into that power. While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs — read the full @nytimes article in my bio! 👆 📸: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Antes de iniciar con el rodaje, todas las personas involucradas en ellos, se mantuvieron conectados vía zoom para conocer los detalles de su nueva normalidad en grabaciones.
También comentó que todo el personal es sometido a pruebas de COVID-19 al menos tres veces a la semana y todos los sets de grabación son desinfectados antes y después de una grabación.
