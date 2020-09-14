Juanpa Zurita cree tener COVID-19, resulta ser Influenza
Juanpa Zurita anunció a sus seguidores que presentaba síntomas de Covid-19, sin embargo su prueba salió negativa. Resulta que se enfermó pero de ...
Juanpa Zurita anunció a sus seguidores que presentaba síntomas de Covid-19, sin embargo su prueba salió negativa. Resulta que se enfermó pero de Influenza.
Story time 📖 It was March 15th, conversations about covid started to get serious in LA. The president of the US stated that they might close borders with Mexico. And I had to take the decision to either stay or go where home is. I thought of not having tacos ever again and I didn’t hesitate.. bought a one way ticket to Mexico City thinking I might spend a couple weeks with the fam. Hard cut to 5 months ahead to today and I’m finally back. One hundred and fifty days out of my apartment. Had such an interesting feeling walking again into that place (thankfully didn’t leave any food in the fridge 😜). But it was special to walk in again because it’s the only place that I’ve turned into a home with my own hands. The place that helped me get to where I am today. And the place where I created so many new relationships. Felt so good to be back. So good to see my friends, so good to remember I have a world out here of people that I care about. Friends that thrive and share with me passions and dreams. Friends who love entertainment and storytelling. And now more than ever I cherish those moments I shared with them during this two weeks. And overall a generan feeling of gratitude to be able to have this life, thanks to you guys. Anyways... good to be back and reconnect. Good to get my feet wet and see where does my reality stand in this crazy time. I hope everyone reading this is safe, healthy and taking it day by day. See you soon LA... I’ll be back ✌🏻 Memories by @taylorcutfilms
El youtuber Juanpa Zuritacausó preocupación y enojo a sus seguidores, ya que a través de sus redes sociales anunció que quizás habría enfermado de Covid-19, pues tenía síntomas que estaban relacionados con el virus.
Juanpa Zurita celebra su cumpleaños 24 con temática de Coronavirus
September 11, 2020
Sin embargo, luego de hacerse la prueba de Covid-19 para "confirmar" que había contraído coronavirus, está salió negativa. Sin embargo, resultó ser influenza.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el también actor compartió que toda la noche tuvo fiebre y escalofríos, lo que le hizo pensar que tenía Covid-19, así que tuvo que llamar a su médico para que le hiciera un diagnóstico, fue el especialista quien le dijo que sí estaba enfermó, pero de influenza.
Después de una noche con fiebre de miedo y escalofríos pensé que tenía covid. Me hice la prueba y salí negativo. La temperatura seguía subiendo hasta 39.2 y no entendía que estaba pasando. Finalmente vino el doc y me confirmó que tengo influenza. Estoy bien y me estoy recuperando— JUANPA ZURIPA 🇲🇽 (@JuanpaZurita) September 12, 2020
