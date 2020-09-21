los40 mexico menu
    Dwayne Johnson arranca el portón de su casa con sus propias manos

    A través de su cuenta de Instagram Dwayne Johnsosn "La Roca" compartió con sus seguidores que tuvo que arrancar el portón de su casa con sus propias manos

    A través de su cuenta de Instagram Dwayne Johnsosn "La Roca" compartió con sus seguidores que tuvo que arrancar el portón de su casa con sus propias manos.

    Johnson publicó una fotografía en Instagram donde se ve la puerta de metal tirada y explicó que los cortes de energía causados por las tormentas bloquearon la entrada.

    El actor intentó desactivar el sistema hidráulico y al no poder, realizó el trabajo como pudo, pues tenía que ir a trabajar y no podía esperar tanto tiempo a los técnicos.

    Dwayne Johnson 'La Roca' y su familia dan positivo a COVID

    “Así que hice lo que tenía que hacer. Empujé, tiré y arranqué la puerta completamente solo. La arranqué completamente de la pared de ladrillos, corté el sistema hidráulico de acero y la tiré al césped”, escribió ‘La Roca’ en su publicación.

    Asimismo, agregó que los técnicos y soldadores que más tarde consiguieron reparar la entrada se mostraron “incrédulos e igualmente asustados” por la forma en que arrancó la puerta principal de su casa.

    Eiza González enseña español a Dwayne Johnson "La Roca"

    “Claramente no era mi día, pero tenía que ir a trabajar. Lo hice porque era necesario”, añadió el actor.

