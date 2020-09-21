Dwayne Johnson arranca el portón de su casa con sus propias manos
A través de su cuenta de Instagram Dwayne Johnsosn "La Roca" compartió con sus seguidores que tuvo que arrancar el portón de su casa con sus propias manos
A través de su cuenta de Instagram Dwayne Johnsosn "La Roca" compartió con sus seguidores que tuvo que arrancar el portón de su casa con sus propias manos.
Johnson publicó una fotografía en Instagram donde se ve la puerta de metal tirada y explicó que los cortes de energía causados por las tormentas bloquearon la entrada.
El actor intentó desactivar el sistema hidráulico y al no poder, realizó el trabajo como pudo, pues tenía que ir a trabajar y no podía esperar tanto tiempo a los técnicos.
Dwayne Johnson 'La Roca' y su familia dan positivo a COVID
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates
“Así que hice lo que tenía que hacer. Empujé, tiré y arranqué la puerta completamente solo. La arranqué completamente de la pared de ladrillos, corté el sistema hidráulico de acero y la tiré al césped”, escribió ‘La Roca’ en su publicación.
Asimismo, agregó que los técnicos y soldadores que más tarde consiguieron reparar la entrada se mostraron “incrédulos e igualmente asustados” por la forma en que arrancó la puerta principal de su casa.
Eiza González enseña español a Dwayne Johnson "La Roca"
“Claramente no era mi día, pero tenía que ir a trabajar. Lo hice porque era necesario”, añadió el actor.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass - together 💪🏾✊🏾 Excited to give you a sneak peek - for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3’s 👟 Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it’s ready for YOU. @underarmour’s #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type shit. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger 👟
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios