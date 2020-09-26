Adelgazó 80 kilos en menos de un año inspirándose en Kobe Bryant
Una vez vio al jugador en la cancha de basquetbol y eso fue lo que le cambió la vida
Determinación y una inspiración como la de Kobe Bryant es la que necesitan algunos para cumplir sus metas. Eso fue determinante para un joven llamado Christopher Huerta que en menos de un año bajó 80 kilos.
¿Cómo lo logró? Fue gracias a un juego de los Lakers en California. En aquel tiempo, Kobe no se había retirado y el joven de ahora 28 años decidió seguir el ejemplo del basquetbolista: trabajar y esforzarse hasta llegar a sus metas.
Por esa razón, Christopher empezó a ejercitarse todos los días. En cinco semanas bajó 17 kilos, en seis semanas otros 15, seis más 14 y medio. Así hasta llegar a su peso ideal.
If you’re looking for a sign to start your weight loss journey, this is it!! 💪 if you’ve already begun, keep going! Either way, follow this account for nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle advice. 🏋🏽♂️I will be posting workout and meal plans that have helped me personally and I hope they will help you as well. 👏🏽
"Establecí pequeños logros, pequeños desafíos y los derribé uno por uno para lograr algo más grande", dijo el joven que ahora es una inspiración para muchos.
#Mondaymotivation second picture was taken in May. Believe in you and invest in yourself. You might be thinking “I can’t do it” you can! I know those of you who want to can. I’ve fallen behind, but I’m going to be posting more this week, message or comment with any questions you may have. #huertaweightgoals #everyday 📸: @austin_joseph_
Christopher reveló que el divorcio de sus padres y luego el fallecimiento de un tío y uno de sus mejores amigos, provocaron que en 2016 llegara a pesar 173 kilogramos.
Hello new followers from @sportscenter ! The picture going around was from 2017 so I thought something more recent was needed. A little bit about my journey, I used to weigh 380lbs in June of 2016 and got down to 210lbs by February of 2017! The mamba mentality gave me a road map on how to stay consistent and better myself I put some of the weight back on and got back up to 256, but since March I’ve lost 54lbs and I’m now down to 202lbs! You have to believe you can do it! I created this account to help others who were like myself and wanted tips. I have already posted some exercises, stretches, and a meal to get you started on your journey. I’ve also answered some common questions in my highlights. I’ve created a twitch so I think it’s time I start doing some live workouts👀👀.
"La tristeza de estar solo y tener la comida disponible para mí en todo momento sin que nadie realmente me revisara, simplemente aumentó. Definitivamente tenía un muro levantado", aseguró en una entrevista.
Los cambios en su cuerpo son tan sorprendentes que el joven luce irreconocible. Por eso, ahora que ha cumplido sus metas, sigue trabajando para mantenerse pero ha buscado enfocarse en inspirar a los demás.
