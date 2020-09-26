los40 mexico menu
    Adelgazó 80 kilos en menos de un año inspirándose en Kobe Bryant

    Una vez vio al jugador en la cancha de basquetbol y eso fue lo que le cambió la vida

    Determinación y una inspiración como la de Kobe Bryant es la que necesitan algunos para cumplir sus metas. Eso fue determinante para un joven llamado Christopher Huerta que en menos de un año bajó 80 kilos.

    ¿Cómo lo logró? Fue gracias a un juego de los Lakers en California. En aquel tiempo, Kobe no se había retirado y el joven de ahora 28 años decidió seguir el ejemplo del basquetbolista: trabajar y esforzarse hasta llegar a sus metas.

    Por esa razón, Christopher empezó a ejercitarse todos los días. En cinco semanas bajó 17 kilos, en seis semanas otros 15, seis más 14 y medio. Así hasta llegar a su peso ideal.

    "Establecí pequeños logros, pequeños desafíos y los derribé uno por uno para lograr algo más grande", dijo el joven que ahora es una inspiración para muchos.

    Christopher reveló que el divorcio de sus padres y luego el fallecimiento de un tío y uno de sus mejores amigos, provocaron que en 2016 llegara a pesar 173 kilogramos.

    "La tristeza de estar solo y tener la comida disponible para mí en todo momento sin que nadie realmente me revisara, simplemente aumentó. Definitivamente tenía un muro levantado", aseguró en una entrevista.

    Los cambios en su cuerpo son tan sorprendentes que el joven luce irreconocible. Por eso, ahora que ha cumplido sus metas, sigue trabajando para mantenerse pero ha buscado enfocarse en inspirar a los demás.

