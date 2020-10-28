Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a su propio nieto
Hizo el acto de amor más grande por su hija al ver que ella estaba teniendo problemas de fertilidad
Dicen que una madre haría todo por sus hijos y Julie Loving, una mujer de 51 años, es la prueba de ello luego de prestar su vientre para que su hija y su yerno pudieran concebir un bebé.
Breanna Lockwood y Aaron Lockwood, una pareja de esposos de 29 y 28 años respectivamente, lucharon por años para tener un hijo. Desde el inicio de su matrimonio, hace 14 años, buscaron tener una familia pero los problemas de fertilidad de la joven lo hicieron casi imposible.
Se sometieron a varios tratamientos de fertilidad. Cerca de 500 inyecciones, ocho transferencias de embriones congelados, embarazos ectópicos y abortos fueron todos los difíciles momentos que tuvieron que pasar hasta que llegó la decisión de una gestación subrogada.
Julie Loving vio cómo su hija y su yerno sufrían por no poder cumplir sus sueños. Los distintos tratamientos de la joven provocaron que desarrollara una enfermedad llamada "Síndrome de Asherman" que le impidió por completo desarrollar un bebé en su útero.
Luego de varias charlas e insistencias de la madre, decidieron tomar la decisión de que, a sus 51 años, ella prestara su vientre y se embarazara para poder dar a luz al hijo de la joven pareja.
En redes sociales han compartido cada detalle. Con fotos de la abuela sosteniendo al bebé en su vientre, compras por el bebé y fotos de los tres, esta familia demuestra que un bello gesto de amor puede cambiar la vida de una pareja.
La familia Lockwood está en las últimas semanas de embarazo y están esperando una tierna niña.
ＮＯ ＢＵＭＰ ＢＵＴ ＳＯ ＰＵＭＰＥＤ Love this t-shirt i found on etsy! Recently we completed a labor and delivery tour at one of our local hospitals! The nurses were sooo nice and super excited for us! It really made us feel good. I was in a puddle of tears (imagine that) with my OBGYN a few months back because with the virus situation, I didn’t think my husband would be able to come to the hospital for the birth. Typically for births only one support person is allowed, but since surrogacy is a unique situation, we both will be able to be in for the delivery! This was such a huge relief.. The nurses answered all our questions and we discussed a “birth plan”. I put that in quotes and say it lightly because we don’t have any expectations and plan to just go with the flow. With the exception of mom saying, “Epidural please ☝🏻“. Haha and I absolutely agree! Whew! We talked about who the baby would go to first, and we’ve always discussed she will go straight to me. Talking about how that will look in the delivery room had me and my mamas eyes swelling up a bit. We are sometimes so alike it’s scary. Fall weather started to creep into the midwest this week! Seeing pumpkins in the stores really starts to let me know November is right around the corner! #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy
