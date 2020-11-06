Anne Hathaway se disculpa por su personaje en "Las Brujas"
El personaje de Anne Hathaway como La Gran Bruja en "The Witches" ha recibido duras críticas por un aspecto de su caracterización
Anne Hathaway reconoció que uno de los detalles de la caracterización de su personaje en Las Brujas (2020) fue inapropiado ¿Cuál? sus manos; así que se disculpó con sus fans a través de una publicación en redes sociales.
“Recientemente me enteré que muchas personas con diferencias en las extremidades, especialmente los niños, se sienten heridos por la caracterización de La Gran Bruja en las Brujas. Como alguien que cree en la inclusividad y realmente odia la crueldad, les debo una disculpa por el dolor que causé. Lo siento, no hice una conexión entre las personas con diferencias en las extremidades con La Gran Bruja cuando me mostraron cómo luciría el personaje; si lo hubiera hecho, les aseguro que esto no hubiera pasado”, escribió la actriz en su publicación.
Sus declaraciones llegan justo después de que Warner Bros. también se disculpara por las críticas que recibió la imagen de la protagonista.
Hey @wbpictures , thanks for your attempt to convince audiences people with limb difference (LD) are evil, scary and the villain. It's not like children with LD have much against them already #notawitch pic.twitter.com/xGXFOo6vFQ— Becky Cant (@BeckyCant) November 2, 2020
Con #NotAWitch, se motivó a que aquellos que tienen diferencias en las extremidades publicaran sus fotos para mostrar que la representación de la película no es apropiada y que más bien se debería celebrar su cuerpo.
Following on from yesterday’s post (and after whole evening of raging) I have realised that I have plenty more to say about the depiction of limb differences in the new Warner Bros film, The Witches. Please educate yourself on #LimbDifferences and the support the idea that you are #NotAWitch because you look different! You can also actively support the limb difference community by using words that describe us as PEOPLE, as it’s not the difference that defines us. P.S thank you to @reachcharity1 for this top. I’ve been waiting for the right chance to wear it for months now!
El movimiento comenzó cuando la exatleta paralímpica Amy Marren, expresó su tristeza por ver que la villana tenía manos muy parecidas a las de muchas personas con discapacidad y, al ser brujas, a la activista le preocupaba que esto fomentara una narrativa de que lucir así es monstruoso.
Como parte de su disculpa, Hathaway publicó un video de una organización que precisamente busca educar sobre este tema y por su parte, Amy Marren, publicó un GIF aprobando la honestidad de la actriz.
I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down. If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.
