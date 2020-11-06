los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Anne Hathaway se disculpa por su personaje en "Las Brujas"

    El personaje de Anne Hathaway como La Gran Bruja en "The Witches" ha recibido duras críticas por un aspecto de su caracterización

    El personaje de Anne Hathaway como La Gran Bruja en "The Witches" ha recibido duras críticas por un aspecto de su caracterización.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    What has a witch ever done to you? Stream #TheWitchesMovie on @hbomax October 22. Internationally in cinemas soon 🧙‍♀ @witchesmovie #WitchesAreReal

    Una publicación compartida por Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) el

    Anne Hathaway reconoció que uno de los detalles de la caracterización de su personaje en Las Brujas (2020) fue inapropiado ¿Cuál? sus manos; así que se disculpó con sus fans a través de una publicación en redes sociales.

    Recientemente me enteré que muchas personas con diferencias en las extremidades, especialmente los niños, se sienten heridos por la caracterización de La Gran Bruja en las Brujas. Como alguien que cree en la inclusividad y realmente odia la crueldad, les debo una disculpa por el dolor que causé. Lo siento, no hice una conexión entre las personas con diferencias en las extremidades con La Gran Bruja cuando me mostraron cómo luciría el personaje; si lo hubiera hecho, les aseguro que esto no hubiera pasado”, escribió la actriz en su publicación.

    Sus declaraciones llegan justo después de que Warner Bros. también se disculpara por las críticas que recibió la imagen de la protagonista.

    Con #NotAWitch, se motivó a que aquellos que tienen diferencias en las extremidades publicaran sus fotos para mostrar que la representación de la película no es apropiada y que más bien se debería celebrar su cuerpo.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    In a time where we are supposed to be moving forwards, we are in fact going backwards. Disappointed and angry. P.S pleaseexcuse the typos. I’m vexed🤣

    Una publicación compartida por Amy Marren (@a_marren) el

    El movimiento comenzó cuando la exatleta paralímpica Amy Marren, expresó su tristeza por ver que la villana tenía manos muy parecidas a las de muchas personas con discapacidad y, al ser brujas, a la activista le preocupaba que esto fomentara una narrativa de que lucir así es monstruoso.

    Anne Hathaway posa desnuda

    Como parte de su disculpa, Hathaway publicó un video de una organización que precisamente busca educar sobre este tema y por su parte, Amy Marren, publicó un GIF aprobando la honestidad de la actriz.

    Comentarios