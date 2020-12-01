los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Taylor Swift lanza ‘Folklore: the long pond studio sessions’

    Ya está disponible en todas las plataformas

    Taylor Swift lanza ‘Folklore: the long pond studio sessions’

    Junto con este film original, Taylor ha lanzado "Folklore: the long pond studio sessions (from the Disney+ special) deluxe edition" y ya está disponible en todas las plataformas.

    Adicionalmente hay un video especial de 'presentación de cuarentena': "exile" feat. bon iver ya disponible también y puedes verlo aquí.

    TRACKLIST

    Disc 1

    1. The 1

    2. Cardigan

    3. The last great american dynasty

    4. Exile featuring Bon Iver

    5. My tears ricochet

    6. Mirrorball

    7. Seven

    8. August

    9. This is me trying

    10. Illicit affairs

    11. Invisible string

    12. Mad woman

    13. Epiphany

    14. Betty

    15. Peace

    16. Hoax

    Disk 2

    17. the lakes - bonus track

    18. the 1- the long pond studio sessions

    19. cardigan- the long pond studio sessions

    20. the last great american dynasty- the long pond studio sessions

    21. exile featuring Bon Iver- the long pond studio sessions

    22. my tears ricochet- the long pond studio sessions

    23. mirrorball- the long pond studio sessions

    24. seven- the long pond studio sessions

    25. august- the long pond studio sessions

    26. this is me trying- the long pond studio sessions

    27. illicit affairs- the long pond studio sessions

    28. invisible string- the long pond studio sessions

    29. mad woman- the long pond studio sessions

    30. epiphany- the long pond studio sessions

    31. betty- the long pond studio sessions

    32. peace- the long pond studio sessions

    33. hoax- the long pond studio sessions

    34. the lakes - bonus track- the long pond studio sessions

    #TodosLosÉxitos

    Comentarios