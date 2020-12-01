Taylor Swift lanza ‘Folklore: the long pond studio sessions’
Ya está disponible en todas las plataformas
Junto con este film original, Taylor ha lanzado "Folklore: the long pond studio sessions (from the Disney+ special) deluxe edition" y ya está disponible en todas las plataformas.
Adicionalmente hay un video especial de 'presentación de cuarentena': "exile" feat. bon iver ya disponible también y puedes verlo aquí.
TRACKLIST
Disc 1
1. The 1
2. Cardigan
3. The last great american dynasty
4. Exile featuring Bon Iver
5. My tears ricochet
6. Mirrorball
7. Seven
8. August
9. This is me trying
10. Illicit affairs
11. Invisible string
12. Mad woman
13. Epiphany
14. Betty
15. Peace
16. Hoax
Disk 2
17. the lakes - bonus track
18. the 1- the long pond studio sessions
19. cardigan- the long pond studio sessions
20. the last great american dynasty- the long pond studio sessions
21. exile featuring Bon Iver- the long pond studio sessions
22. my tears ricochet- the long pond studio sessions
23. mirrorball- the long pond studio sessions
24. seven- the long pond studio sessions
25. august- the long pond studio sessions
26. this is me trying- the long pond studio sessions
27. illicit affairs- the long pond studio sessions
28. invisible string- the long pond studio sessions
29. mad woman- the long pond studio sessions
30. epiphany- the long pond studio sessions
31. betty- the long pond studio sessions
32. peace- the long pond studio sessions
33. hoax- the long pond studio sessions
34. the lakes - bonus track- the long pond studio sessions
