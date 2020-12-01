Junto con este film original, Taylor ha lanzado "Folklore: the long pond studio sessions (from the Disney+ special) deluxe edition" y ya está disponible en todas las plataformas.

Adicionalmente hay un video especial de 'presentación de cuarentena': "exile" feat. bon iver ya disponible también y puedes verlo aquí.

TRACKLIST

Disc 1

1. The 1

2. Cardigan

3. The last great american dynasty

4. Exile featuring Bon Iver

5. My tears ricochet

6. Mirrorball

7. Seven

8. August

9. This is me trying

10. Illicit affairs

11. Invisible string

12. Mad woman

13. Epiphany

14. Betty

15. Peace

16. Hoax

Disk 2

17. the lakes - bonus track

18. the 1- the long pond studio sessions

19. cardigan- the long pond studio sessions

20. the last great american dynasty- the long pond studio sessions

21. exile featuring Bon Iver- the long pond studio sessions

22. my tears ricochet- the long pond studio sessions

23. mirrorball- the long pond studio sessions

24. seven- the long pond studio sessions

25. august- the long pond studio sessions

26. this is me trying- the long pond studio sessions

27. illicit affairs- the long pond studio sessions

28. invisible string- the long pond studio sessions

29. mad woman- the long pond studio sessions

30. epiphany- the long pond studio sessions

31. betty- the long pond studio sessions

32. peace- the long pond studio sessions

33. hoax- the long pond studio sessions

34. the lakes - bonus track- the long pond studio sessions

#TodosLosÉxitos