CES 2021: AMD trae la serie Ryzen 5000 a equipos portátiles

Thanks to everyone who tuned in for my @CES keynote today. Special thanks to @panos_panay, @EnriqueJLores, @YuanqingYang, @TheSwah, @LewisHamilton and Toto Wolff who joined me virtually to discuss the exciting work we’re doing together. Amazing year ahead! #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/dpNoZOI7V9