Joaquin Phoenix listo para otra estatuilla

We are thrilled to announce Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, @awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo as presenters at the #GoldenGlobes! Tune to @nbc on Sunday, 2/28 at 8P ET/5 P PT! pic.twitter.com/2kpFBvjT4g