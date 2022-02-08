Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce la lista completa
Película de Eugenio Derbez nominada, "El Poder del Perro" como la más nominada, Andrew Garfield podría ganar su primer estatuilla y mucho más
Los Premios Oscar en su edición 94, ya tienen sus candidatos. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista de nominados en sus distintas categorías. En esta, destacaron algunos datos que incluyen a "El Poder del Perro" como la película con mayor número de nominaciones (12 de 23), Guillermo Del Toro compitiendo a mejor película como "Nightmare Alley" y la nominación de "CODA", película donde Eugenio Derbez participa, igualmente compitiendo en esa categoría.
Lista completa por categorías de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor película
- Belfast (Focus)
- CODA (AppleTV+)
- Don't Look Up (Netflix)
- Drive My Car (Bitters End)
- Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)
- King Richard (Warner Bros.)
- Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)
- Nigthmare Alley (Disney)
- West Side Story (Disney)
- The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor director
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor actriz
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Mejor director
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Mejor actor
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The Hand of God (Italia)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
Mejor canción original
- Be Alive- Beyoncé
- Dos Oruguitas- Sebastián Yatra
- Down to Joy- Van Morrison
- No time to die- Billie Eilish
- Somehow you do- Diane Warren
Mejor película animada
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)
- Encanto (Disney)
- Flee
- Luca (Disney/Pixar)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)
Mejor maquillaje
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Dune
- Cruella
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
Mejor edición
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick Tick Boom
- Don't Look Up
Mejor actor de reparto
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
- Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Guion Original
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Zach Baylin (King Richard)
- Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don't Look Up)
- Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Sian Heder (CODA)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
- Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)
Mejor Sonido
- Dune
- Belfast
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- No Time to Die
Mejor Score
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Encanto (Germaine Franco)
- Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)
- Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Cruella
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
- Cyrano
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Los Premios Oscar se realizarán el próximo 27 de marzo.
MÁS SOBRE:
Premios Oscar • Cine americano • Premios cine • Películas • Cine •
Comentarios