los40 mexico menu
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VIDEOS
  • PODCAST
  • ARTISTAS
  • MÚSICA
  • VIRAL
  • TECNOLOGÍA
  • CINE / TV
  • TARJETA 40
  • WDM RADIO AWARDS
  • EL EVENTO 40
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO
    • AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE COOKIES EUROPA

    Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022: Conoce la lista completa

    Película de Eugenio Derbez nominada, "El Poder del Perro" como la más nominada, Andrew Garfield podría ganar su primer estatuilla y mucho más

    handout / Getty Images

    Los Premios Oscar en su edición 94, ya tienen sus candidatos. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista de nominados en sus distintas categorías. En esta, destacaron algunos datos que incluyen a "El Poder del Perro" como la película con mayor número de nominaciones (12 de 23), Guillermo Del Toro compitiendo a mejor película como "Nightmare Alley" y la nominación de "CODA", película donde Eugenio Derbez participa, igualmente compitiendo en esa categoría.

    Lista completa por categorías de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

    Mejor película

    • Belfast (Focus)
    • CODA (AppleTV+)
    • Don't Look Up (Netflix)
    • Drive My Car (Bitters End)
    • Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)
    • King Richard (Warner Bros.)
    • Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)
    • Nigthmare Alley (Disney)
    • West Side Story (Disney)
    • The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

    Mejor diseño de producción

    • Dune
    • Nightmare Alley
    • West Side Story
    • The Power of the Dog
    • The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Mejor director

    • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
    • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
    • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
    • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
    • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

    Mejores efectos visuales

    • Dune
    • Free Guy
    • No Time to Die
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Mejor actriz

    • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
    • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
    • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
    • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
    • Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

    Mejor director

    • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
    • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
    • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
    • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
    • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

    Mejor actor

    • Will Smith (King Richard)
    • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
    • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
    • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)
    • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

    Mejor película internacional

    • Drive My Car (Japón)
    • Flee (Dinamarca)
    • The Hand of God (Italia)
    • The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
    • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

    Mejor canción original

    • Be Alive- Beyoncé
    • Dos Oruguitas- Sebastián Yatra
    • Down to Joy- Van Morrison
    • No time to die- Billie Eilish
    • Somehow you do- Diane Warren

    Mejor película animada

     

    • The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)
    • Encanto (Disney)
    • Flee
    • Luca (Disney/Pixar)
    • Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)

    Mejor maquillaje

     

    • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    • Dune
    • Cruella
    • House of Gucci
    • Coming 2 America

    Mejor edición

    • Dune
    • King Richard
    • The Power of the Dog
    • Tick Tick Boom
    • Don't Look Up

    Mejor actor de reparto

    • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
    • Troy Kotsur (CODA)
    • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
    • Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
    • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

    Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

    • Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
    • The Dress
    • The Long Goodbye
    • On My Mind
    • Please Hold

    Mejor cortometraje animado

    • Affairs of the Art
    • Bestia
    • Boxballet
    • Robin Robin
    • The Windshield Wiper

    Mejor Guion Original

    • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
    • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
    • Zach Baylin (King Richard)
    • Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don't Look Up)
    • Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)

    Mejor Guion Adaptado

    • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
    • Sian Heder (CODA)
    • Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
    • Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
    • Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)

    Mejor Sonido

    • Dune
    • Belfast
    • The Power of the Dog
    • West Side Story
    • No Time to Die

    Mejor Score

    • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
    • Dune (Hans Zimmer)
    • Encanto (Germaine Franco)
    • Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)
    • Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

    Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

    • Cruella
    • Dune
    • Nightmare Alley
    • West Side Story
    • Cyrano

    Mejor Actriz de Reparto

    • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
    • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
    • Judi Dench (Belfast)
    • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
    • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

    Los Premios Oscar se realizarán el próximo 27 de marzo.

    Suscríbete a las noticias de LOS40 México en Google News

    Comentarios